Upgrade monitor or use 4K TV for new gaming PC?

I am in the process of building a new gaming PC with an i9 9900k and 2080 ti. I currently have a 27" Asus 1080p IPS monitor, and a pretty cheap 43" Vizio 4k TV mounted on the wall about 3 feet away that is hooked up to my PS4 Pro. Now that my PC will have some serious 4K gaming power I am looking for recommendations on the best display to use with it. I don't know if PC gaming would be better on the 4k Vizio, or if I should invest in some type of gaming monitor. I like the size of the Vizio at this viewing distance much better than the 27", but I don't know how the other monitor features such as 144hz, G-Sync, etc. stack up against 4K resolution, HDR, and larger screens. I would definitely still use an actual monitor as my main display, and only use the TV as a secondary display for gaming if I went that route. I would also be willing to purchase a new/different 4k TV if that would be my best bet, but the size would probably need to be under 50" or so because the TV is so close. Is there a generally accepted consensus as to what looks/plays better? Thanks.