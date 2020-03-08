upgrade graphics for Lenovo D30

Stupid question, but bear with me. Is it worth upgrading the graphics card in my Lenovo D30 workstation? I've got a Quadro 4000 2Gb card now, but that's my bottleneck. Not looking for top end gaming, just an affordable graphics upgrade for gaming, streaming, etc. Other specs...

Xeon E5 - 2665

64GB DDR3 1333

Windows 10



Is there anything relatively cheap or should I not bother with this machine? Eventually hoping to upgrade to something different. But right now it's my daily driver and my plex server. Hoping its just my plex server in the future.