upgrade graphics for Lenovo D30

paco

Feb 3, 2003
Stupid question, but bear with me. Is it worth upgrading the graphics card in my Lenovo D30 workstation? I've got a Quadro 4000 2Gb card now, but that's my bottleneck. Not looking for top end gaming, just an affordable graphics upgrade for gaming, streaming, etc. Other specs...
Xeon E5 - 2665
64GB DDR3 1333
Windows 10

Is there anything relatively cheap or should I not bother with this machine? Eventually hoping to upgrade to something different. But right now it's my daily driver and my plex server. Hoping its just my plex server in the future.
 
pendragon1

Oct 7, 2000
how much you want to spend? what does it have for a psu and connectors? getting something like a rx 580 or gtx 1650 will be cheap and get you decent 1080/med gaming. check the fs/t forum for something used even.
 
Auer

Nov 2, 2018
With 17A 12v rails and almost 1200w most cards should be ok.

I used a RTX 2070 in a 1620 Xeon Dell T3600 and it gamed well at higher resolutions where the CPU wouldnt choke.

All depends on how much you want to spend, I don't know what "relatively cheap" to you means.
 
pendragon1

Oct 7, 2000
paco said:
Probably not more than $150, which I know isn't much.
you can get a gtx 1650 for ~$145 on amazon. that will give you a pretty good bump in performance and should be good for 1080p/60/med
oh and it only needs one 6pin which i would assume the psu has.
 
