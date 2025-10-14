  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Upgrade from Windows 10 to Windows 11

E

Elevation

n00b
Joined
Oct 28, 2021
Messages
53
Hi, now that the Windows 10 updates are coming to an end, how can I upgrade to Windows 11 without formatting my computer?

The update doesn't appear in Windows Update. The only thing I can think of is a Windows 11 ISO. I don't know if I'd lose any information.

I use Start is Back (an interface that resembles Windows 7). If I upgrade to Windows 11, will it continue to work? Or do I need to update the program?

Thanks and best regards.
 
It sounds like you want to use the Windows 11 Installation Assistant https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/software-download/windows11

That said, your PC may not be compatible with 11.

You can use these instructions to check https://support.microsoft.com/en-us...hardware-f3bc0aeb-6884-41a1-ab57-88258df6812b

Or you can download this program to check for you https://github.com/rcmaehl/WhyNotWin11 - Scroll down and click on Download latest stable release. I prefer this option because if it's not supported it tells you exactly why.
 
