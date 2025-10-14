Upgrade from Windows 10 to Windows 11

Hi, now that the Windows 10 updates are coming to an end, how can I upgrade to Windows 11 without formatting my computer?
The update doesn't appear in Windows Update. The only thing I can think of is a Windows 11 ISO. I don't know if I'd lose any information.
I use Start is Back (an interface that resembles Windows 7). If I upgrade to Windows 11, will it continue to work? Or do I need to update the program?
Thanks and best regards.
