Upgrade from RX590 to what? Where to find cards?

My daughter needs a gaming card for her computer. I thought that I'd take the opportunity to give her my AMD RX590 and get something newer for myself. What would be a decent upgrade without spending a lot of money?



More importantly, where are people finding video cards these days? It seems that nobody has anything in stock. My go to place, Memory Express doesn't appear to have anything that I could upgrade to.



Located near Calgary, AB, Canada, but I have no problem ordering online.



My system consists of:

- Intel i7-12700K processor

- Gigabyte UD AX DDR4 mainboard

- AMD RX590 video card

- 16GB DDR 3200 memory (2x8)

- LG Bluray writer

- Running Windows 11, Mint Linux and hopefully soon, Mac OS.



{edit} Would a Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3060 VISION OC 12GB be a reasonable upgrade from the RX590 for around $650 CAD? {/edit}