No, and none (maybe). The current consumer 4.0 drives available are very much sequential-focused and also very much not like MLC. They have full-drive SLC caching which means all of the TLC can use single-bit mode at the cost of taking up three times the capacity. This is very unlike MLC drives which have no SLC caching. While SLC of this nature can beto MLC it has many drawbacks that would make it a poor choice for areas where you'd be using a MLC drive. Future 4.0 drives may buck this trend, although currently the E18 as taped out will be much the same but with just higher sequentials than the current E16. 4.0 as a whole is about bandwidth.NVMe 1.4 controllers will have other advantages and a properly designed drive can be MLC-like. A good example would be the WD SN750 which has only a small, static SLC cache (for consumer use and benchmarks) but is otherwise very consistent and efficient with steady state workloads, especially writes. It's also possible for drives to engage in MLC (2-bit) mode - it's rumored some of the Realtek-based drives do this - which would mean a TLC-based drive could de facto be treated as a smaller MLC drive (e.g. 1TB of TLC = 667GB of pMLC) but MLC mode is inherently inferior to true MLC. If you'd like to know more about these subjects I cover them extensively on Reddit.My advice in general is to avoid the current crop of 4.0 drives unless you have a system with multiple NVMe (and lanes - even X570 is questionable) and need the bursty sequential performance. Again, though, these drives in SLC mode can be compellingly fast even in comparison to the Samsung Pro drives which is why so many reviewers/YouTubers say things like the SX8200 Pro matches the 970 Pro...which is patently ridiculous if you're doing any sort of workload where you'dMLC. But don't get me started.I also have X570 and currently I use the SN750 as my workspace drive as it's been cheap recently and is somewhat MLC-like at much lower cost. The Samsung 970 EVO Plus is arguably even closer to the Pro in performance profile thanks to its 96L TLC and static + (relatively small) dynamic SLC caching, although I think it's more balance towards consumer. That's about it for "consumer" drives.