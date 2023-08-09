Upgrade from i7-4790 to...? (AM4 or LGA 1200/1700 i3)

jetheridge87
Basically title. Currently running an upgraded OEM with 4790, 16gb ram, and an rx 570 8gb. I pretty much exclusively play Rocket League in 1440p at 165hz. Been thinking of upgrading for QoL improvements (faster bootup, nvme) as well as broadening my gaming horizons. Also would like to keep an eye to efficiency and lower power usage quite a bit.
Would I be better suited to something like a Ryzen 4500/5500, or a 10th-12th gen i3? Only looking to spend sub-$150 on cpu/mobo.
