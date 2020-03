Hmm, I have a 7820x which scores around 5k in cinebench r20, overclocked. The 6950x is a lil bit faster with its extra cores. I also have a 3900x, which stock scores around 7k in r20, or a hair under. You can then get that score to 8k with a serious all core overclock. The 3900x also has higher single thread performance. In real world multi threaded workloads, the 3900x walks all over my 7820x and that is not even touching on the ridiculous heat and power draw of the 7820x.