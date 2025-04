Upgrade from a AMD AM3+ to AM4 or AM5 chipset MB running W10?

videobruce said: I haven't priced any of this yet (it is on my list), is there that much of a difference between AM4 & AM5 MB's and processors?? Click to expand...

AM4 caps out at Zen3 and you're looking at 5000 series CPUs. DDR4 sweet spot is 3800 Mhz Memory, anything past that is a gamble. The 5800X3D (almost any X3D part) is already unavailable, and still commands a hefty price. You can get a B550 Mainboard and a 6-8 Core Processor (12/16 Threads) for cheap. If you game at 1080P or less your best bet is to grab a 5700X3D for around 288 dollars (Newegg) and a B550 Mainboard that you like the specs of (94-150 bucks) and 32 Gigs of DDR4 3600 (3800 is rare these days apparently) for like 65 Bucks.If you have a Microcenter nearby, you might find better bundle deals of them blowing out MB/CPU/RAM combos of older AM3 stuff. However, it's gonna be bottom of the barrel stuff at this point and likely NO X3D parts.X3D is a game changer for Gaming at 1440P or less (on the 9000 Series the 9800X3D can actually elevate some 4K gaming as well).65 Bucks https://www.newegg.com/corsair-32gb-ddr4-3600/p/N82E16820236596?Item=N82E16820236596 288 Bucks https://www.newegg.com/amd-ryzen-7-...es-vermeer-zen-3-socket-am4/p/N82E16819113812 (you can save Bucks with a non X3D part: 130 for 5600GT (good); 150 for 5800XT (better), 180 for 5800X)89-94 Bucks https://www.newegg.com/asus-prime-b550-plus-ac-hes/p/N82E16813119665 or https://www.newegg.com/asrock-b550-phantom-gaming-4-ac-atx-amd-b550-am4/p/N82E16813157936 159 Power Supply https://www.newegg.com/seasonic-pri...50-w-80-plus-gold-certified/p/N82E16817151215 50 Bucks No Frills Thermaltake Mid tower https://www.newegg.com/black-thermaltake-v100-perforated-atx-mid-tower/p/2AM-000X-001P1 150 Bucks WD 2 TB851 Dollars for Everything Above will get you into a solid gaming platform that is already out dated but keeps you to a certain price point. Sub 1,000. Never go cheap on the Power Supply, avoid cheapos on the HDD (but I gamble there a lot)Newegg is not my first choice but it works well for older hardware150 Bucks https://www.amazon.com/GIGABYTE-B650-AX-Warranty-Motherboard/dp/B0BYBHW4SH/ref=sr_1_14?crid=2MSNAOYS5YDY9&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.sE8DqD1yIz555JM5NVkpRnkQdcpZci85Ag6WUd0SsLOPsD7dsTG_Bevr0eSlt2Gbcf4k2ot4_903qZipLqKv2XSE89rdQM6bDXhysox-6qGenbGlW7v6U14C0OEUN6in1zpIyI9uwyJDWLFJ9mwcMXFC14_CtMfNC341eGdi5Mb543P6QE2yM-8pN4796Cuu79_jsnuCoOUrhr-OhhWVvnl49-Y-NrkexnfVInuw5SU._fCpdepSIjyvlLa4pEjYDu3Sg1KcjCeuhPiPZBsBPwY&dib_tag=se&keywords=am5+motherboard&qid=1743424959&sprefix=AM5,aps,133&sr=8-14&th=1 288 Bucks (9700X) https://www.amazon.com/AMD-9700X-16-Thread-Unlocked-Processor/dp/B0D6NMDNNX/ref=sr_1_3?crid=EHRH3L0Z6YPX&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.vS_3StjYCcMkwGjmisVl4mMRN4rbEigAuA-mXZA_CmiqVjiKce3fciEnIX4hjXtqGN2AdE0Ia3WGJ6It-3s8kD7B1Am26sbjGI4WnNpMWGXBYVLIH_yLkf8Loq3YfOBZt9sJAtqXamDF7IpSxoTDLRKAakXZc-GIzo0ajcIF_lwG0rMyBxCTryaxOk1heYPSUCKQtYMSsmtBvEgr4hI1w-Zdq5zm4myU2e0vdmI_Qu8.ek1nyNn6RvIqc0qSRXlbvmmqcwm8z-w4rSRBIcSTZYc&dib_tag=se&keywords=am5+cpu&qid=1743425092&sprefix=AM5,aps,274&sr=8-3 480 Bucks (9800X3D Fastest Gaming Processor in the World) https://www.amazon.com/AMD-9800X3D-16-Thread-Desktop-Processor/dp/B0DKFMSMYK/ref=sr_1_11?crid=EHRH3L0Z6YPX&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.vS_3StjYCcMkwGjmisVl4mMRN4rbEigAuA-mXZA_CmiqVjiKce3fciEnIX4hjXtqGN2AdE0Ia3WGJ6It-3s8kD7B1Am26sbjGI4WnNpMWGXBYVLIH_yLkf8Loq3YfOBZt9sJAtqXamDF7IpSxoTDLRKAakXZc-GIzo0ajcIF_lwG0rMyBxCTryaxOk1heYPSUCKQtYMSsmtBvEgr4hI1w-Zdq5zm4myU2e0vdmI_Qu8.ek1nyNn6RvIqc0qSRXlbvmmqcwm8z-w4rSRBIcSTZYc&dib_tag=se&keywords=am5+cpu&qid=1743425092&sprefix=AM5,aps,274&sr=8-11 94 Bucks (DDR5 6000 Sweet Spot) https://www.amazon.com/Crucial-6000MHz-Overclocking-Desktop-Compatible/dp/B0CTHXMYL8/ref=sr_1_1_sspa?crid=3PBESBJRLZFA&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.QymXgva5gSrvfmopICEi8ZwIX9NgZGTZMCvDDbaNHYW3KhWOE-9mdwbR17wd6ZwkmvMTrl_kaWGqfxTZ_9kqKkFt7TvwngV2_uVTT1AeJ1R3Z6k707dXfZgUQ8j2eXs_QoRzFp03UUPSNacbLw9yaaXwgS8r7BsGjRpQyHScY28HRuoitgmMUq8doNOezDRlPSFENy_Hwf0z1eypkD0KCuBH0yRIbSM_6WV9CkeapcA.2cGZ3EGIP8mEmxb1jX TV03V3OG9HqM31bjaUEcrg&dib_tag=se&keywords=DDR5+6000&qid=1743425336&sprefix=ddr5+6000,aps,138&sr=8-1-spons&sp_csd=d2lkZ2V0TmFtZT1zcF9hdGY&th=1 So the 7700X and MB combo is your value, entry level + RAM = 500 Bucks + 405 = 905 (This is Microcenter Highway robbery)9700X, Board, RAM and above = 532 + 405 = 937 Ignore MC bundles unless below this price and comparable CPU9800X3D, Board, RAM and above = 724 + 405 = 1,129 This is the best AMD has to offer without performing exotic configuration (CPUs past 8/16 are a bitch to configure in software)The case in my example is the cheapest but has shit for airflow for a 240+ mm cooler so go with a 120mm cooler for the CPU if you go that route, it will be effective enough and use the rear exhaust fan.Graphics Cards are an additional Concern, if you need a new one... 9070XT is 599 (IF you can find it at MSRP, it's best value right now), with Nvidia parts you're looking between 700-1000 dollars for almost anything 5070+ (4000 parts have become overpriced already for what they offer unless you find a deal).Research the shit out of everything. Measure twice or thrice and cut once. It's all about what you need. If you're recycling an existing case then you can save 50 bucks over my projectionsThe price difference between AM3 and 4 is small to moderate. Like 86 (9700X) to 278 (9800X3D); If you went non X3D on the 5000 series that gap is potentially 200-400)AM3 to AM4 performance is like a +54% boost in benchmarks, however, your generation to something like the 5600GT is gonna be just as huge. If you're running older games, you don't need top end parts. If you're planning on heading into the modern gaming market you will need that new GPU in addition to a modern CPU. (I have a 5600GT and it's fast with integrated graphics that are ok, use it to run Server 2019)Once I did the mega Heat Sink Fan Thing, no more. AIO water cooling is simple and saves a buttload of space. If you're not overclocking the CPU the rear Exhaust 120mm AIO liquid cooler is more than enough.Overclocking on AMD is tricky and almost not even worth it on AM3 (almost no headroom unless you have perfect silicon) and IDK on AM4 but I suspect its more of the same, just locking your boost clocks. I undervolted my AM3 parts and I do the same with my Intel Parts to keep em cool and boosting to max clocks.Gotta run