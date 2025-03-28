Upgrade from a AMD AM3+ to AM4 or AM5 chipset MB running W10?

The only issue I can foresee with going to 11 is that some hardware is not compatible with it. Namely, printers and external peripherals. Also, there were a number of Graphics and Sound Cards that fell off the support list and don't function right or well. Whereas, windows 10 tends to support (almost) everything that ran on windows 7. Windows 11 also introduced some application incompatibility with apps that ran under windows 10. Some of this is due to moving to a pure 64 bit core and virtualizing 32 bit applications. Some stuff just doesn't run or run well if it does and it's too old.



There was also a list of video games that 11 dropped support for and you couldn't get em to run to save your life.



I never suggest Linux. If you don't know that ecosystem getting into it is a PITA for anything past standard desktop functionality. Windows is the way to go for damn near everything, even if you hate what they've done with some of it. For someone moving from 7, 10 can be tweaked to function like 7. The shift isn't brutal. Moving to 11, is about the same with the possibility of running into issues with what I stated above.



Functionally, I'm fine with 11 at this point in time. Too bad MS isn't still letting us use our WIN7 keys to activate 11. That was sweet for all the old COA's I had lying around. You can, however, move from Windows 10 to 11. So the OP can upgrade to 10 and later move to 11 as necessary.