Upgrade from a AMD AM3+ to AM4 or AM5 chipset MB running W10?

videobruce
This is a AMD (which I have run since 1999) based system.
I was told (from a long time reliable source who set me up w/ my 1st PC in '99) it would be better to upgrade from a AM3+ to a AM4 chipset than the current AM5 due to possible hardware driver issues running W10 (either missing or not compatible due to more changes with M$ tiring to force one to move to W11).
I do NOT have any interest with W11, W10 is bad enough! I'm currently running W7. What do you guys think?
