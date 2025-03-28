Upgrade from a AMD AM3+ to AM4 or AM5 chipset MB running W10?

videobruce

Jan 21, 2005
448
This is a AMD (which I have run since 1999) based system.
I was told (from a long time reliable source who set me up w/ my 1st PC in '99) it would be better to upgrade from a AM3+ to a AM4 chipset than the current AM5 due to possible hardware driver issues running W10 (either missing or not compatible due to more changes with M$ tiring to force one to move to W11).

I do NOT have any interest with W11, W10 is bad enough! I'm currently running W7. What do you guys think?
 
Just grab the latest chipset drivers on a fresh install of windows 10. Installing older drivers that your AM5 doesn't even support is a waste of time and might even cause issues if it even let's you install the old drivers. Just bite the bullet and upgrade to 11. It is EoL come October 2025.
 
We both agree W11 is bad news. he is and has been a M$ MVP (if that is the correct name) for some time now. AFA W10 support ending, I'm not going to be forced into the M$ 'ploy', AFAIC W7 was ok after one 'fixes' all the annoyances!
 
Either way OP's doing a fresh install since OP's currently on Windows 7, so the uninstallation of old drivers don't even matter. Drivers are generally not a concern between Windows 10 and 11 since they are very similar.

Really sounds like OP is better off on Linux unless OP is running applications that has to be run in Windows and doesn't have alternatives/can't be run through emulators. If OP is staying in the Windows ecosystem, just go to Windows 11. There really is no point in staying on 10.
 
The only issue I can foresee with going to 11 is that some hardware is not compatible with it. Namely, printers and external peripherals. Also, there were a number of Graphics and Sound Cards that fell off the support list and don't function right or well. Whereas, windows 10 tends to support (almost) everything that ran on windows 7. Windows 11 also introduced some application incompatibility with apps that ran under windows 10. Some of this is due to moving to a pure 64 bit core and virtualizing 32 bit applications. Some stuff just doesn't run or run well if it does and it's too old.

There was also a list of video games that 11 dropped support for and you couldn't get em to run to save your life.

I never suggest Linux. If you don't know that ecosystem getting into it is a PITA for anything past standard desktop functionality. Windows is the way to go for damn near everything, even if you hate what they've done with some of it. For someone moving from 7, 10 can be tweaked to function like 7. The shift isn't brutal. Moving to 11, is about the same with the possibility of running into issues with what I stated above.

Functionally, I'm fine with 11 at this point in time. Too bad MS isn't still letting us use our WIN7 keys to activate 11. That was sweet for all the old COA's I had lying around. You can, however, move from Windows 10 to 11. So the OP can upgrade to 10 and later move to 11 as necessary.
 
I have read a lot of opposite opinions, hence my original comment. Two words; bloated & excessive unwanted security! And yes I'm staying with MS per the title (unfortunately).


"going to 11 "same shit, different pile"
MORE shit, similar pile !!!!
 
Excellent point, I have 2 old printers and other somewhat older programs I would bet would be a issue. The the choice of O/S's is not the issue here. ;)
Yeah, I had a Canon 4500MF that I couldn't get to function in any meaningful way on Windows 11. You could print the odd page here and there but the driver never worked right and (it was a win 10 driver) and Canon never created a windows 11 driver for use.

Windows 10 should support damn near everything. Support officially ends around June or July this year (other than critical fixes) though you can probably still find the normal updates if you dig into the support documentation for the POS version of 10. However, if you are still running on 7, I doubt you have any fear of the limited support and likely prefer MS not screwing with you with random update shutdowns and restarts.
 
Good to know about the legacy support (or lack thereof) info.

I would say anyone that wants granular control over their OS, like the OP seems to want, should seriously consider Linux. If OP is willing to invest the time and energy jumping through hoops to make Windows work exactly how they want it to, then that same time and energy can be spent getting Linux to work maybe even better than Windows. As I said, Linux should only be written off if specific applications/devices are an issue in Linux. And this is me speaking as a primarily Windows user.
 
re that legacy support. i havent run into any program that i couldnt get working and the only peripheral that did stop working was an almost 20 year old basic hp laser 1020 BUT there is now a new driver pack for it from last year that i didnt try as i replaced it.
i can even get my old dos mod tracker working...
 
I have W10 running on an AM3, AM4, and AM5 system as we speak. I also run the LTSC version of W10 which still has support for 2 or 3 more years.
 
I could care less about their so called "support". I an NOT paranoid about so called security. I'm just another consumer, not some huge organization that has plenty of targeted material ripe to 'steal'.
What I am concerned about is their 'spyware' and constant 'updates' that 'break' the O/S more than fix it not that that is anything new thru-out the years.
I had and have a fair understanding of their O/S (if that is what you want to call it). I'm no expert, but as long as it isn't 'command lines' I'm usually pretty good. As long as I can remember and find where everything was moved to from the last O/S which is the #1 issue I have always run into. :mad: There are a number of (what I call) common M$ functions/programs I still can't find where there are in W10. But that is another topic.
 
I did try it well over 10 years ago. Peppermint I believe was the version, but the problem was, like it is with most others is hardware & program support, or lack of.
Interesting term "granular control", I just call it 'tweaking'. ;)
 
If you are this anxious about Windows: I suggest buying AM5, and using Linux. Zen 4 and 5 have basic graphics build in. If you want a dedicated GPU, AMD is said to be best for Linux. Although Nvidia is slowly getting better.
 
I tried Linux many years ago, Peppermint was the version. Problem was (not that it is anything new, I have read plenty of comments about the same problems), hardware and program limitations. In my case Printers and a number of programs.
I've been "anxious" about Windows since 1999. :confused:
 
:ROFLMAO: anxious :ROFLMAO:

Its kind of hard to tell what you ran into, I never used that particular one, but its not a main distribution. Ubuntu or Ubuntu Studio is the ones to try out. Currently Ubuntu has a desktop I don't like, so I download plasma desktop and switch to it by logging out and selecting it and logging back in. I don't know what printers you are trying to use, but they have to be very cheap or proprietary for them not to be supported. Gamer video cards are not supported well, but its not that kind of platform even though some want to use that platform because it has a better operating system under it than windows. Software is not much of an issue, just finding all the stuff you need because some things the authors made different names for them. Like Solaar which is Logitech's control and management software for setting up different keyboards and mice on the rf receiver. Software is downloaded either by the command line by apt (if you know the package name) or by the software package managers inside he GUI (Software, Muon, Synaptic Package manager).
 
Stealing your info is not the whole point. An out of support OS can lead to your computer being taken up as part of a botnet without you being aware. The rest of us wouldn't appreciate that very much.

In other words, and to be blunt, it's not all about you.
 
I use BitMeter as a Internet monitoring tool. I can 'see' when and how much data is coming and going. I also use Process Hacker (no, it's not a 'hacking program) to keep track what is running on my system. I also don't run my desktop 24/7. "When not in use, Turn off the juice". has been my motto for decades!

I've seen comments elsewhere like that and to place the blame on one person is over the top and wrong. Anytime you want to finance my equipment you are more than welcome to do so. :rolleyes:
 
You can disable most of the data share with Microsoft in Windows 10. So, it should be pretty simple to keep the outbound data to a minimum. Windows 11 is similar but has more active online components. Coming from 7, I would go to 10 and ease into 11 if you ever feel the need.
 
I haven't priced any of this yet (it is on my list), is there that much of a difference between AM4 & AM5 MB's and processors??
 
I would think it would be more of application type use. Because there is a lot of people who don't spend too much money on a video card and game with them. The AM5 motherboards are overpriced for what they are to begin with.
 
AM4 caps out at Zen3 and you're looking at 5000 series CPUs. DDR4 sweet spot is 3800 Mhz Memory, anything past that is a gamble. The 5800X3D (almost any X3D part) is already unavailable, and still commands a hefty price. You can get a B550 Mainboard and a 6-8 Core Processor (12/16 Threads) for cheap. If you game at 1080P or less your best bet is to grab a 5700X3D for around 288 dollars (Newegg) and a B550 Mainboard that you like the specs of (94-150 bucks) and 32 Gigs of DDR4 3600 (3800 is rare these days apparently) for like 65 Bucks.

If you have a Microcenter nearby, you might find better bundle deals of them blowing out MB/CPU/RAM combos of older AM3 stuff. However, it's gonna be bottom of the barrel stuff at this point and likely NO X3D parts.

X3D is a game changer for Gaming at 1440P or less (on the 9000 Series the 9800X3D can actually elevate some 4K gaming as well).

65 Bucks https://www.newegg.com/corsair-32gb-ddr4-3600/p/N82E16820236596?Item=N82E16820236596
288 Bucks https://www.newegg.com/amd-ryzen-7-...es-vermeer-zen-3-socket-am4/p/N82E16819113812 (you can save Bucks with a non X3D part: 130 for 5600GT (good); 150 for 5800XT (better), 180 for 5800X)
89-94 Bucks https://www.newegg.com/asus-prime-b550-plus-ac-hes/p/N82E16813119665 or https://www.newegg.com/asrock-b550-phantom-gaming-4-ac-atx-amd-b550-am4/p/N82E16813157936
159 Power Supply https://www.newegg.com/seasonic-pri...50-w-80-plus-gold-certified/p/N82E16817151215
50 Bucks No Frills Thermaltake Mid tower https://www.newegg.com/black-thermaltake-v100-perforated-atx-mid-tower/p/2AM-000X-001P1
150 Bucks WD 2 TB https://www.newegg.com/western-digital-2tb-black-sn850x-nvme/p/N82E16820250247 (Samsung requires a Firmware for the 990 or your system goes tits up, maybe they come with it now...)
45 Dollar Cooler (dropped on my 12900KF recently) https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0DHZ5LSNP?ref=ppx_yo2ov_dt_b_fed_asin_title&th=1

851 Dollars for Everything Above will get you into a solid gaming platform that is already out dated but keeps you to a certain price point. Sub 1,000. Never go cheap on the Power Supply, avoid cheapos on the HDD (but I gamble there a lot)

Newegg is not my first choice but it works well for older hardware

New Shit:
150 Bucks https://www.amazon.com/GIGABYTE-B650-AX-Warranty-Motherboard/dp/B0BYBHW4SH/ref=sr_1_14?crid=2MSNAOYS5YDY9&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.sE8DqD1yIz555JM5NVkpRnkQdcpZci85Ag6WUd0SsLOPsD7dsTG_Bevr0eSlt2Gbcf4k2ot4_903qZipLqKv2XSE89rdQM6bDXhysox-6qGenbGlW7v6U14C0OEUN6in1zpIyI9uwyJDWLFJ9mwcMXFC14_CtMfNC341eGdi5Mb543P6QE2yM-8pN4796Cuu79_jsnuCoOUrhr-OhhWVvnl49-Y-NrkexnfVInuw5SU._fCpdepSIjyvlLa4pEjYDu3Sg1KcjCeuhPiPZBsBPwY&dib_tag=se&keywords=am5+motherboard&qid=1743424959&sprefix=AM5,aps,133&sr=8-14&th=1

288 Bucks (9700X) https://www.amazon.com/AMD-9700X-16-Thread-Unlocked-Processor/dp/B0D6NMDNNX/ref=sr_1_3?crid=EHRH3L0Z6YPX&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.vS_3StjYCcMkwGjmisVl4mMRN4rbEigAuA-mXZA_CmiqVjiKce3fciEnIX4hjXtqGN2AdE0Ia3WGJ6It-3s8kD7B1Am26sbjGI4WnNpMWGXBYVLIH_yLkf8Loq3YfOBZt9sJAtqXamDF7IpSxoTDLRKAakXZc-GIzo0ajcIF_lwG0rMyBxCTryaxOk1heYPSUCKQtYMSsmtBvEgr4hI1w-Zdq5zm4myU2e0vdmI_Qu8.ek1nyNn6RvIqc0qSRXlbvmmqcwm8z-w4rSRBIcSTZYc&dib_tag=se&keywords=am5+cpu&qid=1743425092&sprefix=AM5,aps,274&sr=8-3

480 Bucks (9800X3D Fastest Gaming Processor in the World) https://www.amazon.com/AMD-9800X3D-16-Thread-Desktop-Processor/dp/B0DKFMSMYK/ref=sr_1_11?crid=EHRH3L0Z6YPX&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.vS_3StjYCcMkwGjmisVl4mMRN4rbEigAuA-mXZA_CmiqVjiKce3fciEnIX4hjXtqGN2AdE0Ia3WGJ6It-3s8kD7B1Am26sbjGI4WnNpMWGXBYVLIH_yLkf8Loq3YfOBZt9sJAtqXamDF7IpSxoTDLRKAakXZc-GIzo0ajcIF_lwG0rMyBxCTryaxOk1heYPSUCKQtYMSsmtBvEgr4hI1w-Zdq5zm4myU2e0vdmI_Qu8.ek1nyNn6RvIqc0qSRXlbvmmqcwm8z-w4rSRBIcSTZYc&dib_tag=se&keywords=am5+cpu&qid=1743425092&sprefix=AM5,aps,274&sr=8-11

400 Bucks (7700X & MB Entry Level) https://www.amazon.com/Unlocked-Processor-ProSeries-Motherboard-Bluetooth/dp/B0DT3ZVVJW/ref=sr_1_2_sspa?crid=EHRH3L0Z6YPX&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.vS_3StjYCcMkwGjmisVl4mMRN4rbEigAuA-mXZA_CmiqVjiKce3fciEnIX4hjXtqGN2AdE0Ia3WGJ6It-3s8kD7B1Am26sbjGI4WnNpMWGXBYVLIH_yLkf8Loq3YfOBZt9sJAtqXamDF7IpSxoTDLRKAakXZc-GIzo0ajcIF_lwG0rMyBxCTryaxOk1heYPSUCKQtYMSsmtBvEgr4hI1w-Zdq5zm4myU2e0vdmI_Qu8.-_KHqNtfbI33ZzaaIUsmK_60TkYJNNAm7YblXUHtLLo&dib_tag=se&keywords=am5+cpu&qid=1743425092&sprefix=AM5,aps,274&sr=8-2-spons&sp_csd=d2lkZ2V0TmFtZT1zcF9hdGY&psc=1

94 Bucks (DDR5 6000 Sweet Spot) https://www.amazon.com/Crucial-6000MHz-Overclocking-Desktop-Compatible/dp/B0CTHXMYL8/ref=sr_1_1_sspa?crid=3PBESBJRLZFA&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.QymXgva5gSrvfmopICEi8ZwIX9NgZGTZMCvDDbaNHYW3KhWOE-9mdwbR17wd6ZwkmvMTrl_kaWGqfxTZ_9kqKkFt7TvwngV2_uVTT1AeJ1R3Z6k707dXfZgUQ8j2eXs_QoRzFp03UUPSNacbLw9yaaXwgS8r7BsGjRpQyHScY28HRuoitgmMUq8doNOezDRlPSFENy_Hwf0z1eypkD0KCuBH0yRIbSM_6WV9CkeapcA.2cGZ3EGIP8mEmxb1jXo_OTV03V3OG9HqM31bjaUEcrg&dib_tag=se&keywords=DDR5+6000&qid=1743425336&sprefix=ddr5+6000,aps,138&sr=8-1-spons&sp_csd=d2lkZ2V0TmFtZT1zcF9hdGY&th=1

So the 7700X and MB combo is your value, entry level + RAM = 500 Bucks + 405 = 905 (This is Microcenter Highway robbery)

9700X, Board, RAM and above = 532 + 405 = 937 Ignore MC bundles unless below this price and comparable CPU

9800X3D, Board, RAM and above = 724 + 405 = 1,129 This is the best AMD has to offer without performing exotic configuration (CPUs past 8/16 are a bitch to configure in software)

The case in my example is the cheapest but has shit for airflow for a 240+ mm cooler so go with a 120mm cooler for the CPU if you go that route, it will be effective enough and use the rear exhaust fan.
https://www.amazon.com/Thermalright-V3-Cooler-Cooling-LGA1150/dp/B0CL8ZMPL2/ref=sr_1_3?crid=1C9TVY7WM7BIE&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.f6-VZq2uF9jjwQuc3QTEHQ56SP7iBGI1XCzJtcv3YOCI3hm7w9siVciWUgY1SvrizJObpXGDKr3LyIWrH6d9UEmlxYvX-YbP5qHEU1cPvxjkUAjb70B-Tvo2hjBQPWkEbNXxSwMpPYKCO3nI-vF7qv1cxOtoe-19kHb0-mWLbSqzVT4Jw7UVODbOq7FP685-LxZlQ03TTWm4-ak2s6KF6_OA69CfGYNc26MuO95FqIk.P7q4qmgQxJL_avEyMNuLv0TLpp1qU_ayWpvOJwD75Zw&dib_tag=se&keywords=120+MM+liquid&qid=1743426560&sprefix=120+mm+liquid,aps,148&sr=8-3

Graphics Cards are an additional Concern, if you need a new one... 9070XT is 599 (IF you can find it at MSRP, it's best value right now), with Nvidia parts you're looking between 700-1000 dollars for almost anything 5070+ (4000 parts have become overpriced already for what they offer unless you find a deal).

Research the shit out of everything. Measure twice or thrice and cut once. It's all about what you need. If you're recycling an existing case then you can save 50 bucks over my projections

The price difference between AM3 and 4 is small to moderate. Like 86 (9700X) to 278 (9800X3D); If you went non X3D on the 5000 series that gap is potentially 200-400)

AM3 to AM4 performance is like a +54% boost in benchmarks, however, your generation to something like the 5600GT is gonna be just as huge. If you're running older games, you don't need top end parts. If you're planning on heading into the modern gaming market you will need that new GPU in addition to a modern CPU. (I have a 5600GT and it's fast with integrated graphics that are ok, use it to run Server 2019)

Once I did the mega Heat Sink Fan Thing, no more. AIO water cooling is simple and saves a buttload of space. If you're not overclocking the CPU the rear Exhaust 120mm AIO liquid cooler is more than enough.

Overclocking on AMD is tricky and almost not even worth it on AM3 (almost no headroom unless you have perfect silicon) and IDK on AM4 but I suspect its more of the same, just locking your boost clocks. I undervolted my AM3 parts and I do the same with my Intel Parts to keep em cool and boosting to max clocks.

I don't 'game', but I do do video editing, mid-level. No top end stuff. Since you mentioned it, which is more important; the CPU or the GPU as to processing time for a 1080p video clip?
My current setup takes 50% of the playback time of the clip to process the video. IOW's a hour video takes 30 minutes to processes edits & tweaks done to the clip not counting the actual time to edit the video. That's way too long! :confused: .
 
One more thing, if you go the DDR5, modern route. Be prepared to sweat and pull your hair out wondering WTF the system is doing. Memory training times on the AM4 platform are atrocious. Boot times are insanity level slow.
 
Then you don't want the X3D parts, they clock slower. You want a higher end multicore part (assuming your editing software is multithreaded)
 
457 Bucks (7950X) https://www.amazon.com/AMD-7950X-32-Thread-Unlocked-Processor/dp/B0BBHD5D8Y/ref=sr_1_2?crid=2C0H6I6T8RJEZ&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.54H-5cxBszXrkhtx4p5lDJhesXsITSKt5DkRCHtTjgLJCGN6XGO59sU6CErVaq9V1hGb70zmXBYot7k_MZUOLcxSIdhyNC1-Chc3RLmaq1kTe5TE5P90P_tUvaoianTbn8MxNCzSluT4xwNTMC0hMJ-19Sc3B-JOaDFnkACE0HZz3KbgVwOg6eHS0zr0zffosos6uL40U43o0ErQvk1ZFdo-z_Y8e_j1CnHfegj7UgQ.kN6CjPkl8C8XqcescH-NIIw96EM3sJkv5Xc5-YBEiZQ&dib_tag=se&keywords=7950X&qid=1743428024&sprefix=7950x,aps,177&sr=8-2

530 Bucks for the 9950X

If you're not super multi threading, anything on the 5000 series platform will serve you well and moving to 64 instead of just 32 Gigs will make a difference in your video editing. You can pull it off with the 5600GT - 6/12 (130) or the 5800XT - 8/16 (150); 5900X is 12/24 (262)
 
That's way out in left field.
$200 is more like it. Same goes for the MB

BTW, no overclocking, electronics gets hot enough.
 
If that's all you need. Then
94 for an B550 MB
https://www.amazon.com/ASUS-B550-PL...=1743429139&sprefix=x570,aps,190&sr=8-16&th=1

289 for a 5950X (used)
https://www.amazon.com/AMD-Ryzen-59...X&qid=1743428983&sprefix=5950x,aps,154&sr=8-2

I doubt you could get it for a better price. If you're not overclocking and you're doing video editing, for 400 Bucks that's about as epic as you can find. 16 Cores 32 Threads, top of the AM3 Food Chain. Good for just about everything
 
yup, several of us around here have had it on C2Ds...

thats not an AM3 chip....
 
Ya I wasnt going to say anything but 5XXX is AM4, and AM3 overclocking was incredibly useful. Back then you could even use ACC to unlock extra cores, buy a 555 BE and unlock it into a quad core B55 and hit 4.0+. AM3 also doesnt boost.
 
I think you missed in the title of the thread where it states "upgrade from AM3".
And yes, W10 does work on AM3+ MB, BUT if I'm going to upgrade, the O/S is included in the list.

I just starting looking at prices which will be a issue. :oops:
 
I know what I was thinking. I just spaced it out completely. regardless, I sent a ton of info your way. Hope it helps
 
