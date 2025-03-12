Upgrade from 7800X3D to 9800X3D worth it or no?

I'm currently rocking the system in my sig and have had my eye on the 9800X3D for a while. I'm not looking to change anything else, has anyone with a similar system done this upgrade and is it worth it? I'll give the 7800X3D to my son as he currently has a 7600X.
I was holding out for the 9850X3D but after seeing the reviews, and the current NZ prices for the 9800X3D I think this is my most likely upgrade choice.
