Upgrade from 7800X3D to 9800X3D worth it or no?

I'm happy with mine, but I just disabled the high frequency CCD for now as the driver solution didn't work out well with my games. But I may try again later. I kinda liked the thought of offloading non game stuff to second CCD, but when I tried either game bar or manual affinity, it was dramatically worse than just disabling second CCD. And yea I got latest BIOS and AMD drivers.



In any case I'm seeing fairly large gains coming from the 7800X3D, even at 4k. I thought the gains would be seen mostly in multi-threaded loads but no, even heavily single threaded titles like Arma 3 and some old MMOs got +20-30%.. even more in some scenes. And modern games play nicely with it too, as I do use DLSS agressively. On my 1440p 360hz monitor I play things like Marvel Rivals and BF2042 with DLSS perf, that's 720p yep, but with DLSS4 it looks pristine to my eyes.



I would also note that ~5% of the gains may in some cases be from just getting a very slightly theoretically better RAM kit than the one I used with the 7800X3D. (5600cl28 to 6000cl30)