Upgrade from 7800X3D to 9800X3D worth it or no?

I'm currently rocking the system in my sig and have had my eye on the 9800X3D for a while. I'm not looking to change anything else, has anyone with a similar system done this upgrade and is it worth it? I'll give the 7800X3D to my son as he currently has a 7600X.

I was holding out for the 9850X3D but after seeing the reviews, and the current NZ prices for the 9800X3D I think this is my most likely upgrade choice.
 
It 100% depends on the games you play, the resolution you play at, and whether or not you're CPU limited in any of them. Without that information it's hard to say.

Also, the other thing to note is that at best you'll get a 20% improvement. You'll have to decide for yourself whether getting a 20% improvement is worth the cost. Similarly, your son going from a 7600x to a 7800X3D will be ~15% improvement.
 
It's arguably never worth it to upgrade to the same tier CPU one generation apart. In this situation, you will probably not feel much of a difference.

What you're doing with the PCs and at what resolution factors into the equation as well.
 
I have both cpus and can hardly tell the difference between the two unless the game is 2 render threads or less. The the 9800 is notably faster if the game has a low thread count like many older DX11 titles do.
 
I upgraded from a 7800X3D to a 9800X3D, and at 4K I saw quite the improvement in FPS averages and minimums in the primary game that I play - Star Citizen. SC is a very CPU demanding game, and I'm still CPU bound in certain places (some areas of cities) with a 4090.

Was it worth it? For me, yes. I sold the 7800X3D and got the 9800X3D for ~$200 so it wasn't a huge cost to upgrade.
 
It is 34% more $$ to get the 9950X3D over the 9800X3D where I am (compared to the US where it's 47% more). I'm tempted to get this for a more meaningful upgrade. I'm very surprised by the pricing of the 9950X3D, I thought it would be $2k NZD or higher.

The only thing that is making me hesitate is the massive loss in efficiency, the GN review has the 7800X3D at the top of the charts for gaming efficiency. I don't have AC in my tiny office so I'm sure the extra wattage is going to be noticeable.
 
It actually makes sense given what we knew about Zen 5 during launch. Zen 5 was just barely more power efficient than Zen 4 (taking a step backwards depending on the test) and power usage skyrockets when clocks are pushed to their limits. The 9xxxX3D do not have the same thermal limitations that 7xxxX3D chips have, allowing them to clock higher and thus farther out of the efficient operating range.
 
Yea, nothing more to say.

I am an aggressive user of DLSS and own a secondary 1440p 360hz monitor, plus I spend the majority of my time in CPU bound games to begin with. So with that in mind, despite owning a 7800X3D, I decided to upgrade (to 9950X3D) as the 5090 is extremely unappealing to me (coming from a 4090). Minor gains in a couple of single player games I have already finished, none in the others, while guzzling down 600w? Makes zero sense. The CPU bound games - I'm playing those every day.

I also want to tinker a bit with the dual CCD setup as it seems much better now, so that is another appeal.
 
It would be a sidegrade going from 7800X3D into a 9800X3D at best.
You could also get no improvement depending on the game, gpu and resolution you play with.
If you play competitively, then every FPS increase would be worth it.
 
Picked up a 9950X3D today.
20250314_145840.jpg
 
From someone who has done the "upgrade" I would agree with this statement.
 
Installed today, what a fkn day. I swapped out the CPU and left the PC in the garage for leak testing. Went out to my in-laws farm so my daughter could ride her horse, she asked me to cut a track for her. I ran over a small piece of super thick fencing wire, stopped the mulcher to take a look, went to collect the wire and it was super fkn hot and I severely burnt my hand. Farm injuries are the worst.

Anyway, this thing is decent but I don't know WTF I'm doing. Core parking is not working as expected and there are two unknown devices in the device manager now. I have reinstalled the chipset drivers, I even re-flashed my bios. No dice. I changed to the Balanced power profile and made sure 'game mode' is on and the game bar is working. No idea what the deal is.

On the plus side, I enabled PBO, did a minus 10 all cores, not much else and I'm seeing pretty good all core boost of 4.9ghz on CCD0 and 5ghz on CCD1.
 
OK so core parking is working but I wouldn't call it 'solved'. I loaded up Alan Wake 2 and CCD1 is fully parked. More or less the same with CS2 but GTA V Enhanced is bugged. Game Bar refuses to remember that it is a game and I'm pretty sure that has something to do with it.
 
7800x3D owner playing games at 4K here. Not a chance would it be worth the swap.

I've forgotten about it and am instead looking forward to Zen6 and 12-core single CCD parts with V-Cache.
 
I moved from 7800X3D to 9800X3D. All I saw were bench improvements for CPU. In gaming at 4K there wasn't any difference. Both tweaked perform the same even though there is 400 MHz diff between the two (OC to OC). I think I did a whole post with results in one of the threads. Just look for a thread talking about 4K gaming and 9800X3D benches.

Here you go
 
I'm happy with mine, but I just disabled the high frequency CCD for now as the driver solution didn't work out well with my games. But I may try again later. I kinda liked the thought of offloading non game stuff to second CCD, but when I tried either game bar or manual affinity, it was dramatically worse than just disabling second CCD. And yea I got latest BIOS and AMD drivers.

In any case I'm seeing fairly large gains coming from the 7800X3D, even at 4k. I thought the gains would be seen mostly in multi-threaded loads but no, even heavily single threaded titles like Arma 3 and some old MMOs got +20-30%.. even more in some scenes. And modern games play nicely with it too, as I do use DLSS agressively. On my 1440p 360hz monitor I play things like Marvel Rivals and BF2042 with DLSS perf, that's 720p yep, but with DLSS4 it looks pristine to my eyes.

I would also note that ~5% of the gains may in some cases be from just getting a very slightly theoretically better RAM kit than the one I used with the 7800X3D. (5600cl28 to 6000cl30)
 
What do the 9950X3D's X3D cache cores run at? I assume higher than the 9800X3D's stock 5.2GHz.
 
5.5ghz locked in games, yeah. And that's stable, straight line on a graph.

Stress tests, I'm seeing 5.2ghz all core clock, again a steady line on a graph.

The numbers drop dramatically for all core load with 2nd CCD enabled obviously (power limit probably?).
 
If you mess with PBO offsets and touch Scalar a little bit, you can easily see single core holding at 5.75Ghz and MT holding at 5.65Ghz, solid lines. It all depends on the load tho, P95 will drop things down to 5.2 or less depending on what part of the run. CB on the other hand, not as demanding and you will hold higher clocks.
 
