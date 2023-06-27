Upgrade from 3080 Ti to 4080 results in USB problems

Hashiriya415
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- Mar 17, 2019
- Messages
- 183
I'm using a Z370i board and 4080 I get constant USB error. Device manager keeps refreshing because it's detecting something is reconnecting all the time. I went back to the 3080Ti and no problems. Back to 4080 and problems. So clearly it's the 4080 that's causing the issue.Does anyone know if it's because maybe the mobo is old and needs a BIOS? It's 6 years old and manufacture stopped support for mobo a while ago.I did a clean wipe all nvidia stuff in safemode and installed new drivers. I tried an older driver as well.
Anything else it could be? Some sort of setting to change?
Cables are properly plugged and no bend to power cable.
Anything else it could be? Some sort of setting to change?
Cables are properly plugged and no bend to power cable.