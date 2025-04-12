Upgrade for a GTX-1060 video card to a X570 AM4 MB w/ a Ryzen 9 3900X

I see the GTX-1060 series is still alive and well, but I want to step up to something that would not be a 'bottleneck for that processor.
I will be running SSD's on W10, nothing overclocked. I realize this is a tough question since there are so many models, many very similar to others.

I was originally looking a AMD chipset card, but I understand Nvidea has a advantage here. I do NOT "game", but I do video editing, but mostly towards to lower end (just above basic. So just how far up the ladder do I have to climb here, I'm not looking for cheap, but surely not anywhere near the higher end, just a noticeable improvement from the AMD FX-8350 AM3+ system I had.

I've been looking at a number of benchmark sites with that being mind boggling as it is. I hope this made some sense, if not, ask away.
 
If you get the 3080 ti cheap enough it would be ok,

But a new RX 9070 can be found for $600. If you get that you'll still get a nice additional bump on your next CPU upgrade.

If the 3080 ti isn't way less than that, go new.

Frankly, almost anything will beat a 1060. So a 5060 at $300 would still be a massive step up.
 
I forgot to add he video S/W I use (Movavi VideoEditorPlus v15, a older version) does benefit from hardware acceleration. I tested it with and w/o and with cuts 50% off the processing time.
The files are all .mp4 off various Internet sources, whatever codecs or anything else is whatever is in the video, I do not transcode, I have handbrake but I haven't used that in years due to little need for it.

I was looking at something in the $200 range, something that would at least be somewhat faster than the rest of the system. The processor came w/ the MB & memory.
 
How is your video editing software using your card? You don't really need to go with Nvidia unless the software is using CUDA. If the software is just using the hardware video encoders/decoders on the card, then get an Intel B570 or B580 with the newest version of Quicksync and that should be hard to beat.
 
