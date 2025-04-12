Upgrade for a GTX-1060 video card to a X570 AM4 MB w/ a Ryzen 9 3900X

I see the GTX-1060 series is still alive and well, but I want to step up to something that would not be a 'bottleneck for that processor.

I will be running SSD's on W10, nothing overclocked. I realize this is a tough question since there are so many models, many very similar to others.



I was originally looking a AMD chipset card, but I understand Nvidea has a advantage here. I do NOT "game", but I do video editing, but mostly towards to lower end (just above basic. So just how far up the ladder do I have to climb here, I'm not looking for cheap, but surely not anywhere near the higher end, just a noticeable improvement from the AMD FX-8350 AM3+ system I had.



I've been looking at a number of benchmark sites with that being mind boggling as it is. I hope this made some sense, if not, ask away.