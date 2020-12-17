Upgrade current laptop or buy new for older parents?

Total budget (in local currency) and country of purchase. Please do not use USD unless purchasing in the US:

USD$600 or less.

No.

Performance>Build>Battery>FF. Performance and build trump other factors, as this will spend most of it's time on a desk, plugged in.

Weight matters most, the lighter, the better. However, as stated above, it will spend most of it's time on a desk.

15.6", 1080p is preferred, but 1366x768 is also acceptable.

No. This is going to be for surfing/shopping/bill pay, YT/Netflix, other mundane tasks.

N/A

Good keyboard would be nice.

CPU is the most important thing, I think. I believe it will determine, for the most part, how long this new laptop will last. This i3 didn't perform as well as I thought it would when I bought it, but it lasted a lot longer than I thought it might. I would be looking for a model that has an i5/Ryzen 5/7, or better, as permitted by budget.

My parents laptop sucks. It's an older Dell Inspiron 15 3000 series with an i3-5005u, 6gb, 1tb rust drive.I am looking at either upgrading the ram and replacing the 1tb rust drive with an SSD(512gb), or buying them a new laptop altogether. If an SSD and some ram will wake this thing up, that would be ideal. Otherwise, I just want to spend my money as wisely as possible.I'll use the standard form from here on out.