Upgrade current laptop or buy new for older parents?

My parents laptop sucks. It's an older Dell Inspiron 15 3000 series with an i3-5005u, 6gb, 1tb rust drive.
I am looking at either upgrading the ram and replacing the 1tb rust drive with an SSD(512gb), or buying them a new laptop altogether. If an SSD and some ram will wake this thing up, that would be ideal. Otherwise, I just want to spend my money as wisely as possible.
- Total budget (in local currency) and country of purchase. Please do not use USD unless purchasing in the US:
USD$600 or less.
- Are you open to refurbs/used?
No.
- How would you prioritize form factor (ultrabook, 2-in-1, etc.), build quality, performance, and battery life?
Performance>Build>Battery>FF. Performance and build trump other factors, as this will spend most of it's time on a desk, plugged in.
- How important is weight and thinness to you?
Weight matters most, the lighter, the better. However, as stated above, it will spend most of it's time on a desk.
- Do you have a preferred screen size? If indifferent, put N/A.
15.6", 1080p is preferred, but 1366x768 is also acceptable.
- Are you doing any CAD/video editing/photo editing/gaming? List which programs/games you desire to run.
No. This is going to be for surfing/shopping/bill pay, YT/Netflix, other mundane tasks.
- If you're gaming, do you have certain games you want to play? At what settings and FPS do you want?
N/A
- Any specific requirements such as good keyboard, reliable build quality, touch-screen, finger-print reader, optical drive or good input devices (keyboard/touchpad)?
Good keyboard would be nice.
- Leave any finishing thoughts here that you may feel are necessary and beneficial to the discussion.
CPU is the most important thing, I think. I believe it will determine, for the most part, how long this new laptop will last. This i3 didn't perform as well as I thought it would when I bought it, but it lasted a lot longer than I thought it might. I would be looking for a model that has an i5/Ryzen 5/7, or better, as permitted by budget.