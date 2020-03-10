Upgrade CPU or GPU? (2500k@4.0/GTX 780)

Been rocking this setup for many years now, but I'm feeling the weight of progress slowing me down. Which is the bigger bottleneck for 1080p/144Hz gaming on modern games? Full specs:
i5-2500k @ 4.0GHz
16GB Corsair Vengeance DDR3-1600
EVGA GTX 780 FTW

Is there a worthy upgrade option for 1155 that might show me some serious gains? Or should I consider a GTX 1070 for a boost?
 
It depends on the games, but I think you'd notice a graphics card upgrade more readily than a CPU upgrade.

In some games, you need more than four threads these days (see: Assassin's Creed Origins/Odyssey), but it's not universal. You could upgrade to a 3770K, which would eliminate that problem for you, but I don't think it would be dramatically faster on a per-core basis, and that's mostly what still matters.

So, if you can't upgrade both, I'd do some testing in the games you intend to play and see which part of your system is being maxed out, and which parts are idling, and then upgrade accordingly.
 
I’ve still got my 2500k running at 4.5. (4.6 until two weeks ago when it pooped itself over 1866 ram speeds) at 144hz you would need to upgrade both but it also depends on which games you are referring to specifically. I was running really well at 60hz on destiny2 with a 2080ti while I waited for more parts to come in but if you want stability way up there you need way more cores period. I think if you wanted to push your luck you could get a 2600k clock it as high as it will go @~1.375v and somehow get 2133 running with stability. Then run that with a 1070 and I imaging you would survive for a time. BUT that’s not at highest settings. On a 1070 I was getting 60fps smooth at 1080p but at absolutely max settings things like the Witcher 3 would fluctuate in the most busy locations on the map. This was on a laptop but it wasn’t a maxq chip and I had it over clocked undervolted and had the CPU 6820hk all core over clocked @ 3.8.
 
Definitely upgrade the GPU. Some games will stress out the 2500k but the vast majority will be fine.
 
