Upgrade CPU or GPU? (2500k@4.0/GTX 780)

Been rocking this setup for many years now, but I'm feeling the weight of progress slowing me down. Which is the bigger bottleneck for 1080p/144Hz gaming on modern games? Full specs:
i5-2500k @ 4.0GHz
16GB Corsair Vengeance DDR3-1600
EVGA GTX 780 FTW
Is there a worthy upgrade option for 1155 that might show me some serious gains? Or should I consider a GTX 1070 for a boost?
