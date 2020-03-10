Upgrade CPU or GPU? (2500k@4.0/GTX 780)

I’ve still got my 2500k running at 4.5. (4.6 until two weeks ago when it pooped itself over 1866 ram speeds) at 144hz you would need to upgrade both but it also depends on which games you are referring to specifically. I was running really well at 60hz on destiny2 with a 2080ti while I waited for more parts to come in but if you want stability way up there you need way more cores period. I think if you wanted to push your luck you could get a 2600k clock it as high as it will go @~1.375v and somehow get 2133 running with stability. Then run that with a 1070 and I imaging you would survive for a time. BUT that’s not at highest settings. On a 1070 I was getting 60fps smooth at 1080p but at absolutely max settings things like the Witcher 3 would fluctuate in the most busy locations on the map. This was on a laptop but it wasn’t a maxq chip and I had it over clocked undervolted and had the CPU 6820hk all core over clocked @ 3.8.