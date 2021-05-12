Upgrade Advice

blunt_eastwood
I currently have an i5-3570k with 12 GB RAM and a GTX 1060 6 GB. I use a Viewsync VX2758-2KP-MHD 27" monitor, which has a resolution of 2560x1440 and 144 Hz refresh rate.
I play mostly CoD (Warzone) and Battlefield (5) and would like to play the new Battlefield when it comes out. I'm not looking to play at the highest resolutions.
I'm thinking about getting an i7-9700K.
My questions are
1. Is this a good upgrade for what I play?
2. If so, can someone recommend a good motherboard and RAM to go with it?
3. Can I continue to use my GTX 1060 or will that be an issue with that processor?
Thanks for any help you can provide.
