UPGRADE 5930K to 5960X or Xeon make a difference for gaming

dpoverlord

Would love to know if this change would push gaming where it needs to be. I have a feeling is see 0 difference.

daglesj said:
Now is the time to trade that 5930K in on Ebay for a 5960X. Its what i did 6 months ago. Cheap upgrade.
For games I feel I won't see any improvement over my 5930k. What type of improvement are you seeing? My 3090 runs Cod black ops 4k at 110 fps. With RTS it drops to 80. If a 5960x would push it to 120 gsync on my 4k 55 LG CX I'd see that being worth it. My gut says it won't make a difference though 🤷‍♂️ thoughts?
 
Dan_D

dpoverlord said:
Would love to know if this change would push gaming where it needs to be. I have a feeling is see 0 difference.


I've thought about it but aren't they $300-700? For games I feel I won't see any improvement over my 5930k. What type of improvement are you seeing? My 3090 runs Cod black ops 4k at 110 fps. With RTS it drops to 80. If a 5960x would push it to 120 gsync on my 4k 55 LG CX I'd see that being worth it. My gut says it won't make a difference though 🤷‍♂️ thoughts?
The 5960X has 2 more cores, 4 more threads and 5MB more cache, but games rarely use more cores than you have currently. We are starting to see games that benefit from going beyond 6 cores, but they are rare. Cyberpunk 2077 being one of the few that do. Frostbite games can as well, but your primarily GPU limited at 4K. The cache would be nice, but it's not going to make a massive difference in your frame rates.
 
dpoverlord

Dan_D said:
The 5960X has 2 more cores, 4 more threads and 5MB more cache, but games rarely use more cores than you have currently. We are starting to see games that benefit from going beyond 6 cores, but they are rare. Cyberpunk 2077 being one of the few that do. Frostbite games can as well, but your primarily GPU limited at 4K. The cache would be nice, but it's not going to make a massive difference in your frame rates.
That's what I thought, wonder if anyone here has benched it with a 3090
 
Dan_D

dpoverlord said:
That's what I thought, wonder if anyone here has benched it with a 3090
Probably not. Most of the guys buying RTX 3090's are running at least a 9900K with it. I suspect a fair portion of the people that have an RTX 3090 are probably running either a 10900K/10850K or a Ryzen 7/9 5000 series CPU. A lot of the people who buy $1,500 GPU's are probably the same people that always run the latest motherboards and CPU's. I'm sure there are exceptions like yourself, but the vast majority of enthusiasts who would buy an RTX 3090 over a 3080 or something else are likely the type to upgrade everything fairly often.
 
