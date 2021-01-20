UPGRADE 5930K to 5960X or Xeon make a difference for gaming

dpoverlord
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Nov 18, 2004
- Messages
- 1,799
Would love to know if this change would push gaming where it needs to be. I have a feeling is see 0 difference.
For games I feel I won't see any improvement over my 5930k. What type of improvement are you seeing? My 3090 runs Cod black ops 4k at 110 fps. With RTS it drops to 80. If a 5960x would push it to 120 gsync on my 4k 55 LG CX I'd see that being worth it. My gut says it won't make a difference though thoughts?Now is the time to trade that 5930K in on Ebay for a 5960X. Its what i did 6 months ago. Cheap upgrade.
Last edited: