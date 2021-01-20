UPGRADE 5930K to 5960X or Xeon make a difference for gaming

dpoverlord said: That's what I thought, wonder if anyone here has benched it with a 3090 Click to expand...

Probably not. Most of the guys buying RTX 3090's are running at least a 9900K with it. I suspect a fair portion of the people that have an RTX 3090 are probably running either a 10900K/10850K or a Ryzen 7/9 5000 series CPU. A lot of the people who buy $1,500 GPU's are probably the same people that always run the latest motherboards and CPU's. I'm sure there are exceptions like yourself, but the vast majority of enthusiasts who would buy an RTX 3090 over a 3080 or something else are likely the type to upgrade everything fairly often.