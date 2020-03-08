Upgrade 1900X to 2920X experience

Didn't go so well. I never received a DOA processor till now. It's a shame the 1900X goes to a new home tomorrow. Looks like I'm going to be down my CAD box for a bit.



I never reinstalled a cpu so many times before. I thought I wasn't getting the cpu seated in the socket right. Threw the 1900X back in, good to go. While I had it in there, checked I had the most current Bios, and I did. No matter what, the 2920X is a no go.

Re-watched Kyles install vid. System will not post. Lights kick on, pump runs and the screen says no signal, keyboard and mouse don't light up. Nuffin man, nuffin.....



I tried to do an exchange with Amazon, 40 min exercise in futility so it ended up as a return. I go in search of another processor. 2920 or 2950.



If anyone has any last minute ideas to check that I may have overlooked, post up. If I can get it to work and avoid returning it, I'd be happier