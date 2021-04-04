Updating OmniOS from r151024 fails

Code: root@napp-it:~# pkg update pkg: 1/2 catalogs successfully updated: Unable to contact valid package repository Encountered the following error(s): Unable to contact any configured publishers. This is likely a network configuration problem. http protocol error: Unknown error code: 404 reason: Not Found URL: 'http://pkg.omniti.com/omniti-perl' (happened 5 times)

Code: root@napp-it:~# nslookup pkg.omniti.com Server: 192.168.1.254 Address: 192.168.1.254#53 Non-authoritative answer: Name: pkg.omniti.com Address: 52.207.233.31

I'm trying to update OmniOS on my installation of Napp-It from r151024 to the latest version. When I run, I get the following output:My gateway info is correct:Does anyone have any ideas how to get updates working? Thanks in advance.