Updating OmniOS from r151024 fails

I'm trying to update OmniOS on my installation of Napp-It from r151024 to the latest version. When I run pkg-update, I get the following output:

Code: 
root@napp-it:~# pkg update
pkg: 1/2 catalogs successfully updated:

Unable to contact valid package repository
Encountered the following error(s):
Unable to contact any configured publishers.
This is likely a network configuration problem.
http protocol error: Unknown error code: 404 reason: Not Found
URL: 'http://pkg.omniti.com/omniti-perl' (happened 5 times)

My gateway info is correct:

Code: 
root@napp-it:~# nslookup pkg.omniti.com
Server:         192.168.1.254
Address:        192.168.1.254#53

Non-authoritative answer:
Name:   pkg.omniti.com
Address: 52.207.233.31

Does anyone have any ideas how to get updates working? Thanks in advance.
 
