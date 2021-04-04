Updating OmniOS from r151024 fails

retrofan01
n00b
- Joined
- Oct 5, 2012
- Messages
- 1
I'm trying to update OmniOS on my installation of Napp-It from r151024 to the latest version. When I run pkg-update, I get the following output:
My gateway info is correct:
Does anyone have any ideas how to get updates working? Thanks in advance.
Code:
root@napp-it:~# pkg update
pkg: 1/2 catalogs successfully updated:
Unable to contact valid package repository
Encountered the following error(s):
Unable to contact any configured publishers.
This is likely a network configuration problem.
http protocol error: Unknown error code: 404 reason: Not Found
URL: 'http://pkg.omniti.com/omniti-perl' (happened 5 times)
My gateway info is correct:
Code:
root@napp-it:~# nslookup pkg.omniti.com
Server: 192.168.1.254
Address: 192.168.1.254#53
Non-authoritative answer:
Name: pkg.omniti.com
Address: 52.207.233.31
Does anyone have any ideas how to get updates working? Thanks in advance.