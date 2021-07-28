Updating BIOS on B550 Motherboard in order to accommodate 5800x

Hey guys,



I am working on building my dad a PC at the moment, and I want to get him a 5800X for his build so he can run whatever he wants at essentially max FPS. The only problem I've run into is that B550 and X570 motherboards (according to PCPartPicker and the rest of the internet) need to have their BIOS updated to be compatible with Vermeer CPUs.



These sources also say I need an older, compatible CPU in order to update the BIOS on many of these, which I do not have. I've only built 2 PCs, and this is my first AMD CPU build, so I want to make sure I'm doing everything right, and I was wondering if there is some way around this. I had seen some sources that said that "instant flashing" without a CPU was possible on some models, and I wanted to see if you guys have any pointers. Thank you!