Updating an Ubuntu Server (OS only)

I've been building a few Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Servers that are running a varied list of applications. We ran system updates on one in Dev, and it updated the application packages as well, breaking certain configs. We snapshotted the server first, and could easily roll it back. Love VMWare!



Is there a command or an option to run updates on these servers that only handle operating system patches? We had been using sudo apt-get upgrade && sudo apt-get update.