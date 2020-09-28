Updating a friends PC, any suggestions are welcome

Hey guys,
It's been a while since my last post, looking into suggesting parts for a friend, she already has a 2080Ti but the rest of the machine is pretty old so looking to update it. We are both Intel/Nvidia folk and have a bias toward ASUS mobos, so anything I should consider with this list?
Intel Core i9-9900K 3.6 GHz 8-Core Processor
Mostly going to be used for gaming, maybe some advanced photoshop, I know the i9 is a bit overkill but its not that much more price wise. She won't be overclocking so maybe the K is too much?
Corsair H100i RGB PLATINUM 75 CFM Liquid CPU Cooler
I have one of these now and I like it, but am open to other AIO or air cooled if you think.
Asus TUF Z390-PLUS GAMING (WI-FI) ATX LGA1151 Motherboard
I currently have the ASUSTeK COMPUTER INC. ROG MAXIMUS XI HERO and I've been really happy with it. SHe won't be doing an overclocking of RAM or CPU.
Samsung 970 Evo 1 TB M.2-2280 NVME Solid State Drive
I have one and I love it so I'm sure she will love the nVME life too.
G.Skill Trident Z RGB 16 GB (2 x 8 GB) DDR4-3600 CL18 Memory
I honestly don't have a major preference in RAM but I've used G.Skill in the past and currently.
She will keep the exisitng case, PSU, GPU and anything else I've left off.
So anything I'm overlooking or is some of it overkill? Open to any and all suggestions.
