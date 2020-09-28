Updating a friends PC, any suggestions are welcome

Hey guys,It's been a while since my last post, looking into suggesting parts for a friend, she already has a 2080Ti but the rest of the machine is pretty old so looking to update it. We are both Intel/Nvidia folk and have a bias toward ASUS mobos, so anything I should consider with this list?Mostly going to be used for gaming, maybe some advanced photoshop, I know the i9 is a bit overkill but its not that much more price wise. She won't be overclocking so maybe the K is too much?I have one of these now and I like it, but am open to other AIO or air cooled if you think.I currently have the ASUSTeK COMPUTER INC. ROG MAXIMUS XI HERO and I've been really happy with it. SHe won't be doing an overclocking of RAM or CPU.I have one and I love it so I'm sure she will love the nVME life too.I honestly don't have a major preference in RAM but I've used G.Skill in the past and currently.She will keep the exisitng case, PSU, GPU and anything else I've left off.So anything I'm overlooking or is some of it overkill? Open to any and all suggestions.