Updates to NVIDIA’s Unreal Engine 4 Branch, DLSS, and RTXGI Available Now

"To help developers get the most out of Unreal Engine 4 as they head into the new year, NVIDIA RTX UE4.26 has just been released. We have also released the first DLSS plugin that can be used with both NVIDIA’s NvRTX branch and mainline UE4, along with an updated UE4 Plugin for RTX Global Illumination.
- Faster ray tracing
- NVRTX includes a number of improvements to ray tracing performance. Some of these are tunable, some are automatic.
- New tools
- New debugging tools like the BVH viewer and Ray Timing Visualization allows developers to get a handle on ray tracing cost in their scene and get it tuned for speed.
- Hybrid Translucency
- Another way to do ray traced translucency, with greater compatibility, speed and rendering options.
- World position offset simulation for ray traced instanced static meshes (beta)
- Allows ambient motion of foliage like trees and grass.
- Uses approximate technique of shared animations to reduce overhead for simulating a full forest.
- Selectable per instance type.
- Inexact Shadows (beta)
- Deals with potential mesh mismatches of ray traced and raster geometry.
- Dithers shadow testing to hide potential artifacts.
- Enables approximations that improve performance in the management of ray tracing data."
