Updates, do I need them all?

Deadjasper

I usually install updates as they arrive without giving them any thought but the latest one has me questioning -

I don't have a modem attached to or installed in this box. If they're referring to a cable modem, it's attached to my PFSense box. Do I really need this and if not, how can I get it to go away?

Nobu

If you have a 3G/4G hotspot, you need it for that. Otherwise, you don't need it. Unfortunately, I think it's a hard dependency in Ubuntu and derivatives, so the only way to remove it is to create a dummy package, break dependencies (which would break updates), or remove a lot of core packages and probably the desktop environment, too.
 
