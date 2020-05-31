Updated to ver 2004 win10 and now I have to "Re-Activate" windows WTF?

I let win update this current machine to 2004 version.... after all was done and complete, I get a window that pops up 2 times after every reboot and says I have to activate windows.... however when i go into settings/activation area, it says "Windows is activated with a digital key"... i dont get this. WTF is going on, and why should I have to re activate this machine again? My windows install is 100% legit, this shouldnt be happening