updated my dad Pc for fathers day. NVME install....

Went over and his pc is so slow running a 1 tb segate sata drive i seen it was full and took over 1 min to boot and 4 min for system to load files.
I could not see that working good for dead space 2 and newer games. So i got him a WD blue 2 tb sn580 drive.
I spent friday over at folks place and cloned drive to new SSD. It took most of morning to get it to migrate over.
But the improvement was amazing!
His windows 10 load time is 30 sec and games load fast.
I even install new nvidia divers and his games play now.
HE was shocked (82 years young) how much better dead space plays, no choppy movements and drivers changed game from tombraider classic to new modern game (RTX2060) game.
was a very good day!
