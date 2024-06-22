updated my dad Pc for fathers day. NVME install....

P

p05ta1

Limp Gawd
Joined
Mar 19, 2001
Messages
451
Went over and his pc is so slow running a 1 tb segate sata drive i seen it was full and took over 1 min to boot and 4 min for system to load files.
I could not see that working good for dead space 2 and newer games. So i got him a WD blue 2 tb sn580 drive.
drive
I spent friday over at folks place and cloned drive to new SSD. It took most of morning to get it to migrate over.
But the improvement was amazing!
His windows 10 load time is 30 sec and games load fast.
I even install new nvidia divers and his games play now.
HE was shocked (82 years young) how much better dead space plays, no choppy movements and drivers changed game from tombraider classic to new modern game (RTX2060) game.

was a very good day!
 
As an Amazon Associate, HardForum may earn from qualifying purchases.
Did you move all the non-game junk back to the old drive? That 2tb drive might fill up quick if it's starting from half full.
 
I deleted all old windows install files and set up 1 tb drive for epic game files .
moved his pic folder to that 1 tb drive too. After I moved he only had 40% nvme full, he had like 10gig in his delete folder. Gees and he was gamehead guy that got me into consoles/pc too.
He was just amazed that that a small stick of gum can hold that much data...
 
Just refer him to that scene in Top Gun, where Maverick & Goose say: "I feel the need....the need for SPEEEEED !"

Congrats on a sucessfull upgrade for your pops :D
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top