(UPDATED) Microsoft walks back decision to double price of Xbox Live Gold subscriptions

Thanks to Templar_X for pointing out that Microsoft has backtracked already on changes to the pricing model at this time. In addition, they removed the Gold requirement for free-to-play games. Interesting that they do this now when people have been complaining about the latter for a long time.

https://news.xbox.com/en-us/2021/01/22/update-on-xbox-live-gold-pricing/

[UPDATED on 1/22/2021 at 8:52 PM PT

We messed up today and you were right to let us know. Connecting and playing with friends is a vital part of gaming and we failed to meet the expectations of players who count on it every day. As a result, we have decided not to change Xbox Live Gold pricing.

We’re turning this moment into an opportunity to bring Xbox Live more in line with how we see the player at the center of their experience. For free-to-play games, you will no longer need an Xbox Live Gold membership to play those games on Xbox. We are working hard to deliver this change as soon as possible in the coming months.

If you are an Xbox Live Gold member already, you stay at your current price for renewal. New and existing members can continue to enjoy Xbox Live Gold for the same prices they pay today. In the US, $9.99 for 1-month, $24.99 for 3-months, $39.99 for 6-months and $59.99 for retail 12-months.

Thank you.

In a move in which Windows Central calls "the worst deal in gaming," Microsoft has just revealed that the price on new Xbox Live Gold subscriptions has doubled to $59.99 USD per 6 months, or $120 for 12 months. They argue that this is Microsoft enacting an aggressive push to entice people to upgrade to Game Pass Ultimate, which is another $60 a year on top of the new Gold price. Windows Central rightfully points out how this is tone deaf, considering many are still suffering due to the effects and ongoing lockdowns during the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic.

Microsoft's justification for the increase in price is to compensate for the changing market landscape and keep up with demands on their server network, as they claim their network is the most reliable in the industry. PlayStation Plus is still $60 a year as of this writing. Free-to-play games require Xbox Live Gold to play online, while a Plus subscription is not required on PlayStation platforms.

If you are currently a Gold member and have your subscription set to auto renew, you will continue at the current pricing until the cancellation of auto renewal.

https://news.xbox.com/en-us/2021/01/22/update-on-xbox-live-gold-pricing/

Since we launched Xbox Live (18 years ago!), we’ve been working to make it the most advanced multiplayer network available, for the greatest community of gamers — and there are a lot of you. Millions of people come together on Xbox to play with friends and discover great games. We invest in our community by strengthening the digital safety of our players, enabling new ways to share, communicate and play with your friends, and delivering industry leading reliability across our network.

Periodically, we assess the value and pricing of our services to reflect changes in regional marketplaces and to continue to invest in the Xbox community; we’ll be making price adjustments for Xbox Live Gold in select markets. In many markets, the price of Xbox Live Gold has not changed for years and in some markets, it hasn’t changed for over 10 years.
So, what does this mean for you?
  • If you’re an existing online 12-month or 6-month Xbox Live Gold member, there’s no price change. If you choose to renew your membership, it will renew at your current price.
  • The price of a 1-month Gold membership is increasing $1 USD and the price of a 3-month membership is increasing $5 USD or the equivalent amount in your local market.
  • If you’d like to upgrade your Gold membership to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate your remaining Gold time will also convert directly to Ultimate (up to 36 months). For example, if you have 11 months of Xbox Live Gold now, and you upgrade to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, those 11 months convert to 11 months of Ultimate at no additional cost.
 
They were forced to implement a lot of network features and security so it sort of makes sense that they had to up the price to cover it. But double is way more than I expected I figured like $99 a year at most, certainly not $120, that was well outside my expectations.
 
This only affects new Gold users, and as noted it exists primarily to drive more people to Game Pass. It’s a bad deal because it’s supposed to be. Since it doesn’t affect anyone already using these services, people are upset because ??? Play games on PC is you don’t want to pay for online services.
 
Are you console users done yet? Playstation 5 games are now $70 and Xbox Live Gold has doubled in price. Your consoles maybe cheaper than a PC but you'll spend more on games and online play.

Well, seems like the backlash hit the spot.
 
Templar_X said:
Microsoft just remembered they make this thing called Windows where people play the exact same games on PC for free online. They messed up big time.
 
Dion said:
And they say PC gaming is expensive :p
The difference is where we pay. For PC's its our initial hardware costs which usually exceed consoles. In some cases, by ten times as much. After that, PC gaming is certainly cheaper. We tend to pay less for games and don't have monthly costs for XBOX Live etc.
 
noko said:
Especially when Steam sales and others go live. Cheapo game costs besides the hardware.
And if you build the machine yourself, you have control over the actual hardware costs. You can go as mild or as wild as you want to. You can spend a few hundred to several thousand dollars if you wish.
 
The only reason they get away with the cost in the first place is the free games. Otherwise, even $60 would be ridiculous for online play.

EDIT: They were going to ask $180 a year for Ultimate?! Jesus fucking christ.
 
MavericK said:
The only reason they get away with the cost in the first place is the free games. Otherwise, even $60 would be ridiculous for online play.
"Free" games - great, so we get to pay money to beta-test games on their platform for them. :p
 
Just when you thought Microsoft couldn't sabotage the Xbox brand further. I can see a small increase, $5-10, maybe even $20, but to double it is crazy. Doubling the price of any service in one go seldom works well. Even dumber when people are deciding which console to get for the next 5-7 years.

Yes they reversed this decision, but Microsoft's extreme inability to have any marketing sense in the consumer market never ceases to amaze me.

Dan_D said:
And if you build the machine yourself, you have control over the actual hardware costs. You can go as mild or as wild as you want to. You can spend a few hundred to several thousand dollars if you wish.
Overall you're going to end up paying more. Even with the added costs of online and games, you've out at best $450-500 or so for 6-7 years. But consoles simply don't offer the same experience so it all balances out. You don't game on PC for lower costs but for the experience.
 
