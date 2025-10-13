  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Updated Intel Patches For Cache Aware Scheduling Net A 44% Win For AMD EPYC

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
2FA
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
13,695
“Kevork won't be happy though with this Intel-led patch series given his recent comments around Intel open-source helping competitors given the greatest gains by far being for AMD EPYC Genoa. Granted, Sapphire Rapids is aging at this point and would be interesting to see the Cache Aware Scheduling benefit for the likes of Xeon 6+ Clearwater Forest.

Those wanting to check out these new Cache Aware Scheduling patches can find them on the Linux kernel mailing list. Here's to hoping these patches could be ready for the mainline kernel soon, potentially as soon as the v6.19 cycle for early 2026.”

Source: https://www.phoronix.com/news/Cache-Aware-Scheduling-Go
 
Interesting.

I wonder what gains are seen on other CPU's. My EPYC Milan interests me, but also my older Threadripper 3960x.

I'm not going to play around with experimental Kernel patches though. I'll wait for the 6.19 kernel to become official.
 
