Updated Intel Patches For Cache Aware Scheduling Net A 44% Win For AMD EPYC

erek
[H]F Junkie
2FA
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 13,695
“Kevork won't be happy though with this Intel-led patch series given his recent comments around Intel open-source helping competitors given the greatest gains by far being for AMD EPYC Genoa. Granted, Sapphire Rapids is aging at this point and would be interesting to see the Cache Aware Scheduling benefit for the likes of Xeon 6+ Clearwater Forest.
Those wanting to check out these new Cache Aware Scheduling patches can find them on the Linux kernel mailing list. Here's to hoping these patches could be ready for the mainline kernel soon, potentially as soon as the v6.19 cycle for early 2026.”
Source: https://www.phoronix.com/news/Cache-Aware-Scheduling-Go
