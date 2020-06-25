Update: New ASUS X570 BIOS Update 2407

Update: Asus has uploaded a new BIOS version. The notes below are for the Prime X570-Pro, but it should be available for other ASUS X570 motherboards.

Version 2407 2020/07/03

PRIME X570-PRO BIOS 2407
-Improved system performance and compatibility
-Improved DRAM compatibility
-Update AM4 combo V2 PI 1.0.0.2

There is a new BIOS update for ASUS X570 motherboards. I checked a few MBs and it is available for download on the X570-P, X570-PRO, and TUF Gaming X570-Plus.

This update contains the following: Update AMD AM4 AGESA PI 1.0.0.1.
 
For the TUF X570 WiFi, at least, there is no changelog beyond:

Update AMD AM4 AGESA PI 1.0.0.1
 
nguyen704 said:
There is a new BIOS update for ASUS X570 motherboards. I checked a few MBs and it is available for download on the X570-P, X570-PRO, and TUF Gaming X570-Plus.

This update contains the following: Update AMD AM4 AGESA PI 1.0.0.1.
Does that mean the ASUS will do a 2203 release for Strix-E in the next few days?
 
x509 said:
Does that mean the ASUS will do a 2203 release for Strix-E in the next few days?
Are you referring to the ROG Strix X570-E Gaming? It should be available for that motherboard as well.
 
kirbyrj said:
Feel more responsive? You're running a 3900x. I don't think it was ever not responsive. Sounds like placebo effect.

I'm always interested in RAM overclocks and general stability though. I'll flash it on my X570-Pro.
Maybe or i just had got the 2004 update windows 10 also so could have been something to do with that, one thing i did notice for sure my board post a good 5-7s faster it used to be so slow it would cycle thru yellow red white then green before it would post and show bios now it goes thru them fast. Been running the update sence it came out no issues so far cant say anything but good things about it so far.
 
2204 is also available for the X570 TUF, but only via the update tool within the UEFI (choose the download via Internet option within the UEFI). It's not on the support site, yet (?).
 
When I upgraded from 1405 to 1407 I lost all my bios custom settings and overclock. Is that the expected behavior for these x570 mobos? I've never had settings lost by a BIOS update before.
 
zeroARMY said:
When I upgraded from 1405 to 1407 I lost all my bios custom settings and overclock. Is that the expected behavior for these x570 mobos? I've never had settings lost by a BIOS update before.
maybe there was a UI/settings change so they forced it to wipe everything, dunno. only other thing would be if your board has a dual bios and it switched to the second bios chip which you'd have to force it to change back to the other one to see the saved profiles.
 
zeroARMY said:
When I upgraded from 1405 to 1407 I lost all my bios custom settings and overclock. Is that the expected behavior for these x570 mobos? I've never had settings lost by a BIOS update before.
Anytime there is a agea update the profiles seem to get reset don't seem to work right anymore.
 
sirmonkey1985 said:
maybe there was a UI/settings change so they forced it to wipe everything, dunno. only other thing would be if your board has a dual bios and it switched to the second bios chip which you'd have to force it to change back to the other one to see the saved profiles.
bal3wolf said:
Anytime there is a agea update the profiles seem to get reset don't seem to work right anymore.
Hmm, I have the ITX version, ROG Strix X570-I Gaming, which I don't think has dual BIOS.

If anyone with the same X570-I mobo updates from 1407 to 2203 can ya'll report back if any settings were lost?
 
bal3wolf said:
no i looked at your boards product page nothing on it says flash back and i don't see a button on the back of your board like mine and heros have. If you look at the product pages for -e and -f we have a special usb slot with a button near it we can flash without a cpu even if need to.
https://www.asus.com/us/Motherboards/ROG-Strix-X570-E-Gaming/
https://www.asus.com/us/Motherboards/ROG-Strix-X570-F-Gaming/
it's basically 99% of what the flash back button does. if the system fails to boot due to a corrupt bios it'll ask for you to insert a flash drive with a specific file name for the bios, doesn't matter which bios version it is for that board you just have to rename the file you have as that specific file it asks for and it'll reflash the bios. you just can't do it on demand like you can with the flash back button. i believe asus gives you the bios rename application with the bios download.

but bal3wolf's probably right on the agesa part, i can't remember the last time i actually saved a bios profile so i can't really comment on it specifically.
 
asus on a roll another new bios as always screen shot your settings cause your profile will not work you have to do settings again we have 2 new settings i never seen before also cpu telemetry offset.

https://dlcdnets.asus.com/pub/ASUS/..._GAMING/ROG-STRIX-X570-E-GAMING-ASUS-2407.zip

Version 2407 2020/07/0318.37 MBytes
ROG STRIX X570-E GAMING BIOS 2407
- Improved system performance and compatibility
- Improved DRAM compatibility
-Update AM4 combo V2 PI 1.0.0.2"
 
damn another one.

PRIME X570-PRO BIOS 2407
"- Improved system performance and compatibility
- Improved DRAM compatibility
- Update AM4 combo V2 PI 1.0.0.2"

think I will install this one tomorrow though since I just recently reset the bios from the last update, and this most likely not allow you to use saved profiles.
 
no you cant gota redo settings from scratch also beware this bios like other combo upgrades takes 3-4 mins to flash.
 
Makaveli@BETA said:
damn another one.

PRIME X570-PRO BIOS 2407
"- Improved system performance and compatibility
- Improved DRAM compatibility
- Update AM4 combo V2 PI 1.0.0.2"

think I will install this one tomorrow though since I just recently reset the bios from the last update, and this most likely not allow you to use saved profiles.
Thanks. Updating the OP with this.
 
