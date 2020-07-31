Update: Aya Neo Pro handheld gaming PC with Ryzen 5 4800U slated for September

Update: https://liliputing.com/2021/08/aya-...c-with-ryzen-7-4800u-coming-in-september.html

AYA Neo Pro handheld gaming PC with Ryzen 7 4800U coming in September​


The AYA Neo is a handheld gaming computer featuring a 7 inch touchscreen display, built-in game controllers, and a design that resembles a Nintendo Switch. But under the hood are the guts of a PC and the ability to play many Windows PC games.

When the AYA Neo first went up for pre-order through an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign, only one processor option was available: an AMD Ryzen 5 4500U chip. Now an upgraded version with a Ryzen 7 4800U processor has been announced. It’s called the AYA Neo Pro, and it’s expected to ship in September.

aya-neo.jpg


The upgrade means that instead of a 6-core, 6-thread processor with Radeon Vega 6 graphics, the Pro model will have an 8-core, 16-thread chip with Radeon Vega 8 graphics.

Incidentally, the Ryzen 7 4800U is also processor that GPD is using for the AMD-powered version of the GPD Win Max 2021 handheld gaming computer, which has an 8 inch display, game controllers, and a physical keyboard.

AYA plans to continue selling the original Neo along with the new Neo Pro. There’s also a Neo Pro “Retro Power” bundle that comes with retro-inspired color scheme, plus retro-inspired accessories including a 108W USB-C fast charging adapter and a custom portable docking station and mechanical keyboard (which, I believe, may be sold separately).

Original:

"A few months after announcing plans to release a handheld gaming PC powered by an AMD Renoir processor, the developers of the Aya Neo have unveiled a working prototype.

"The hardware design hasn’t been completely finalized, and it’s unclear if or when mass production will begin. But thanks to a series of recent videos, we can see that the company has managed to assemble a functional handheld computer with an AMD Ryzen 5 4500U processor, Radeon Vega 6 graphics, and game controllers surrounding a touchscreen display."

aya-neo_01.jpg


aya-neo_03.jpg


aya-neo_05.jpg


https://liliputing.com/2020/07/aya-...yzen-5-4500u-reaches-the-prototype-phase.html

6c/6t, 2.3Ghz/4.0Ghz boost, 6 graphics cores at 1.5Ghz, 16GB DDR4-4266, 512GB NVMe...

Too good to be true but also maybe too little too late? If it hits the market at the projected $600 price point, might be worth playing with anyway.
 
I hope the GPU side of things competes. As a comparison, my coupla-years-old Ryzen 2700U has 4c/8t, 2.2Ghz/3.8Ghz boost, Vega 10/10 graphics cores (640 units) at 1.3Ghz, 8Gb DDR4-2133 (single channel), 512GB NVMe, and it's fine for older titles and more than enough for retro gaming. It will Skyrim at 720p with medium graphics.

The 4500U graphics are 6 cores/384 units, but at 1.5GHz. The real advantage over the 2700U is, as configured, dual-channel DDR4-4266 versus single-channel DDR4-2133 memory. The graphics cores are (according to AMD) 59 percent faster. Let's split it and say 50 percent real-world. I don't know if that accounts for the clock speed increase. That, along with the memory, should guarantee better performance, maybe...10, 20 better percent framerates at a minimum?

That's not enough to get into more modern titles, but is that even the market for this? Also there's some heat/throttling potential here, too. But that's true for the older-gen thin-and-lights, too.

I'd love to give Jade Empire a whirl on that thing for sure.
 
I hope the GPU side of things competes. As a comparison, my coupla-years-old Ryzen 2700U has 4c/8t, 2.2Ghz/3.8Ghz boost, Vega 10/10 graphics cores (640 units) at 1.3Ghz, 8Gb DDR4-2133 (single channel), 512GB NVMe, and it's fine for older titles and more than enough for retro gaming. It will Skyrim at 720p with medium graphics.

The 4500U graphics are 6 cores/384 units, but at 1.5GHz. The real advantage over the 2700U is, as configured, dual-channel DDR4-4266 versus single-channel DDR4-2133 memory. The graphics cores are (according to AMD) 59 percent faster. Let's split it and say 50 percent real-world. I don't know if that accounts for the clock speed increase. That, along with the memory, should guarantee better performance, maybe...10, 20 better percent framerates at a minimum?

That's not enough to get into more modern titles, but is that even the market for this? Also there's some heat/throttling potential here, too. But that's true for the older-gen thin-and-lights, too.

I'd love to give Jade Empire a whirl on that thing for sure.
What is the market for this?
 
People who want a handheld gaming device that isn't tied to a specific ecosystem. People who have a bunch of older games and want to run a bunch of emulators.

The fact that it's a Windows machine is a huge bonus. It means it's not a dedicated gaming machine that can double as a tablet on the move.
 
I used to be into UMPC and would love a product like this. What the hell is going on with those shoulder buttons?
 
They're just 3D-printed rapid prototypes I think. All of the "finished" photos are renderings.

But yeah, who'd have thought that 10 years after the EeePC died we'd get something like this?
 
At the rate this one's developing it's more like a SmachZ II that will be available first.
 
I can only imagine how hot this could get, or how loud it would be for the fan to keep up. I know the 4500U is supposed to be efficient, but it's designed for laptops.
 
This is a good point. Who wants a Switch sized device that sounds like a hair dryer blowing hot air out of the top (or bottom or whichever way it points).

I want a tablet sized version of this. My old eyes can't deal with gaming on tiny screens any more. My poor Vita got very little love from me as I got tired of wearing reader mags to play it. A 9 inch tablet with joycons that can play modern titles, plus some Civ... yeah I'd be interested in that. Maybe.
 
Early test units don't appear to be loud but they do appear to be hot. 60C and up on the APU. Maybe by launch there will be better software power management.

It should play CIV VI no problem. My 2700U does fine at 1080p with medium graphics. It can also run World War Z at 720p on low, but I wouldn't expect it to run a lot of heavier modern titles unless they're optimized for low-end PC graphics.
 
smachZ still hasn't shipped yet.

Neither has the much-more-likely to succeed WinMax:

https://www.notebookcheck.net/GPD-W...oncerns-about-its-charging-tech.480843.0.html


These all-in-one tiny gaming computers always require more attention-to-detail than boring notebooks, which is why they are always in a state of "ready to ship, 6 months from now!"

The market for high-end devices like this one is tiny (most of the market for these would rather buy a Switch , and let another company handle all the details of getting games working), so it's pretty rare for these devices to be successful (aside from initial preorders). GPD is so-far the only company to consistently ship high-end mini gaming PCs.
 
GPD put an update out last week on Indiegogo saying they're expecting to start shipping about a week from today.
 
I've had a few GPD products, they are actually pretty fun.

However, I think they started getting too big, kind of kills the portable aspect.

Also, right now is not a good time for portable computers, seeing as most people can't leave the house or ride public transport with covid going on.
 
I think that's a supply side issue. The OpenPandora was a disaster of jokulhauptic proportions and everyone was pretty happy with theirs. The Pyra already has a support base.

And they were/are $800?

If this is $600 or even a little close to it then it's a no-brainer, even with the Switch on the table. Because for $200 more than a Nintendo I can play a ton of games I already own, versus $400 for the console that's locked down and $200 for what, 6 games, maybe one that I like and the other 5 that disappoint?
 
Lots of places have parks nearby. I live right across the street from a pretty big one in a major urban area and there's lots of people in there if the weather's good, and they are mostly pretty good about leaving space.
 
We had GPD Win 2 available for years at that $700 entry-level price. The reason they didn't sell as well as a Switch is because nobody wants to drop that kind of money for a controller attached to a low-end notebook PC.

https://www.amazon.com/Handheld-Portable-Gameplayer-Notebook-Graphics/dp/B07CK7DRYS

And when you add in some serious notebook gaming horsepower, you end up crossing the $1000 price-point (like GPD Winmax.)

Everyone who can do the math would rather save the money, and rebuy their games on a $200 Switch, or they opt for a full 11 to 13" notebook, and pack in their own Bluetooth controller.

There are always folks like you who think the "only thing holding back the Switch-style notebooks invasaion is just lower prices, when there's more to selecting your next PC than just cost. And OEMs are not going to give you hardware for free, so there will always be a price premium associated with these things.

Nintendo switch is $200 because it's running a 5-year-old chip, and because they kno they get lock-in on you. For PCs, you bring the games yourself, so they have to charge full price for that hardware
 
Nintendo Switch Lite is $200 (if you can find them now) and honestly probably a better experience in terms of the weight, ergonomics, and quality of games too.
 
I had one of the first Pandora units and the build quality especially the shoulder buttons were horrible. I ended up selling it. The Pyra has taken so long to come out that it is already heavily outdated especially at the price they are asking for it.
 
Yeah I got a Pandora, too. The negatives were not enough to outweigh the fact that it was pretty unique. It's only been recently where the segment is getting more contenders.

Show me where I said that. Honestly people looking for these devices are willing to pay a lot more for them than comparably equipped laptops. I'm disappointed they went with a Ryzen 5 instead of a Ryzen 7 or 9; I'd pay for the improved graphics.

And Nintendo just isn't a competitor. It's a closed ecosystem with limited games mostly made for kids. The people looking for a handheld PC have money and don't want a Switch.
 
You're implying success based on price alone, as you can't be the only person to make such an expensive design a success.

These things are expensive to design AND expensive to build, and need hundreds of thousands sold to turn a profit. Or are you telling me you would pick-up an abandoned UMPC gaming platform, if the price was right?
 
The Villiv N5 was also a impressive UMPC back in the day. It was really tiny. I personally owned the Sony UX-390N and the Fujitsu UH900.
 
That battery life is half as much as an original Switch

Like I said - you want peak performance in such a small formfactor. you're going to have to pay with battery life. It is the main reason why devices like these do not sell well.
 
That's still a lot of money to most people for a toy. Especially when you can get a switch lite and have a decent amount of AAA titles and indie games for 1/3 of the price.
 
A lot of money to play 2 old ps4 games based on the videos above lol.
 
So I gotta buy them twice? Play them without any mods or unofficial patches? No thanks, it's still a Nintendo, and I'm still an adult.
 
You were literally just saying that $600 was play money, and now you are complaining about purchasing a game twice? All I hear you saying is that you are biased against Nintendo for whatever reason even though you would have a better gaming experience.
 
With a handheld gaming PC I can play the same games on my laptop, desktop, and handheld, with the saves crossing over for a lot of titles. I can run them patched and modded. I can also not game on the handheld and use it as a portable computer. I can torrent files, I can print documents, I can do small jobs for work.

You keep harping on a Nintendo like it's an alternative when it's not.
 
Right, as much as I agree with you point of view, These things are still at-least 3x the price of Switch Lite. You have to have an extremely large portion of your Steam library being playable on controller/touchscreen for you to justify a purchase like this. You also have to deal with those controllers being attached to your PC tablet 24/7 (even when disabled), and the added weight of carrying around a 7-inch screen + battery to power it. And then there's the 90 minutes battery life.

Wikth all that, plus cooliin fan/heatpipe, That thing is going to weigh ouver 1.5 pounds.

For a system that is three times the price, it's difficult for most people to wok around the inherent limitations. Most of these people would rather pay for 2-3 Switch games, and call it a day.
 
Do you still read Where the Wild Things Are every night before going to be? I'm not interested in kids' games and this isn't a Nintendo alternative. I don't care if a Switch costs $20 and comes with 10 free games, I'm still not interested in one.
 
