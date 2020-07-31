Update: Aya Neo Pro handheld gaming PC with Ryzen 5 4800U slated for September

Axman said: I think that's a supply side issue. The OpenPandora was a disaster of jokulhauptic proportions and everyone was pretty happy with theirs. The Pyra already has a support base.



And they were/are $800?



If this is $600 or even a little close to it then it's a no-brainer, even with the Switch on the table. Because for $200 more than a Nintendo I can play a ton of games I already own, versus $400 for the console that's locked down and $200 for what, 6 games, maybe one that I like and the other 5 that disappoint? Click to expand...

We had GPD Win 2 available for years at that $700 entry-level price. The reason they didn't sell as well as a Switch is because nobody wants to drop that kind of money for a controller attached to a low-end notebook PC.And when you add in some serious notebook gaming horsepower, you end up crossing the $1000 price-point (like GPD Winmax.)Everyone who can do the math would rather save the money, and rebuy their games on a $200 Switch, or they opt for a full 11 to 13" notebook, and pack in their own Bluetooth controller.when there's more to selecting your next PC than just cost. And OEMs are not going to give you hardware for free, so there will always be a price premium associated with these things.Nintendo switch is $200 because it's running a 5-year-old chip, and because they kno they get lock-in on you. For PCs, you bring the games yourself, so they have to charge full price for that hardware