Update: Aya Neo Pro handheld gaming PC with Ryzen 5 4800U slated for September

Update: https://liliputing.com/2021/08/aya-...c-with-ryzen-7-4800u-coming-in-september.html
The AYA Neo is a handheld gaming computer featuring a 7 inch touchscreen display, built-in game controllers, and a design that resembles a Nintendo Switch. But under the hood are the guts of a PC and the ability to play many Windows PC games.
When the AYA Neo first went up for pre-order through an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign, only one processor option was available: an AMD Ryzen 5 4500U chip. Now an upgraded version with a Ryzen 7 4800U processor has been announced. It’s called the AYA Neo Pro, and it’s expected to ship in September.
The upgrade means that instead of a 6-core, 6-thread processor with Radeon Vega 6 graphics, the Pro model will have an 8-core, 16-thread chip with Radeon Vega 8 graphics.
Incidentally, the Ryzen 7 4800U is also processor that GPD is using for the AMD-powered version of the GPD Win Max 2021 handheld gaming computer, which has an 8 inch display, game controllers, and a physical keyboard.
AYA plans to continue selling the original Neo along with the new Neo Pro. There’s also a Neo Pro “Retro Power” bundle that comes with retro-inspired color scheme, plus retro-inspired accessories including a 108W USB-C fast charging adapter and a custom portable docking station and mechanical keyboard (which, I believe, may be sold separately).
Original:
"A few months after announcing plans to release a handheld gaming PC powered by an AMD Renoir processor, the developers of the Aya Neo have unveiled a working prototype.
"The hardware design hasn’t been completely finalized, and it’s unclear if or when mass production will begin. But thanks to a series of recent videos, we can see that the company has managed to assemble a functional handheld computer with an AMD Ryzen 5 4500U processor, Radeon Vega 6 graphics, and game controllers surrounding a touchscreen display."
https://liliputing.com/2020/07/aya-...yzen-5-4500u-reaches-the-prototype-phase.html
6c/6t, 2.3Ghz/4.0Ghz boost, 6 graphics cores at 1.5Ghz, 16GB DDR4-4266, 512GB NVMe...
Too good to be true but also maybe too little too late? If it hits the market at the projected $600 price point, might be worth playing with anyway.
