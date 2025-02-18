Update 24H2 causing laptop wifi disconnects; help needed

College student family member has been having frequent laptop wifi disconnect issues the past month or two. It connects, disconnects, and he can't get it back. He has had to reboot multiple times, reinstalled drivers, tried the Lenovo driver and the Intel driver. He will sometimes get it back after 2 hours of this, maybe he'll keep it for a few hours, even a few days, and then it's lost again.

He has been through the various troubleshooting steps, with no improvement. I wondered about power management issues, but he does not have a power management tab in his wifi properties; and, again, this laptop's wifi connection has been working fine for the last year and a half.

I found articles online about the windows 24H2 update causing this on laptops (not desktops) but can find no solution other than go back to 23H2 and disable future updates, which is worrisome in and of itself and doesn't seem a viable long-term fix. This issue also doesn't seem to affect everyone, so I wonder if any fix is forthcoming. While it has been said that a wired connection would work, I'm not sure if his laptop has a LAN port and/or his college dorm room has the ability to connect via ethernet.

I wondered if maybe his wifi card isn't on the fritz...although I doubt it...and I wondered if buying and switching to a wifi adapter and disabling his Intel wifi card would work. But if it's the windows update causing the issue, I guess he'd have the same problem?

Neither of us are network savvy. If anyone has any thoughts on what he could do, it would be very appreciated.
 
open settings and search for edit power plan, go advanced and there's stuff about wifi in there
if that doesn't work, usb wifi adapters are cheap on amazon, might just be worth trying. Something with a good return policy?
 
open settings and search for edit power plan, go advanced and there's stuff about wifi in there
if that doesn't work, usb wifi adapters are cheap on amazon, might just be worth trying. Something with a good return policy?
I did suggest the wifi adapter to him; certainly cheap enough to try, although I just wondered whether we'd run into the same issue with 24H2. It's very likely the option he'll try, though,if we don't hear of any other network-related setting to try first. Even though this issue seems to be random, a laptop that can't reliably connect to the internet for even a handful of college students is totally unacceptable, and I'm still hopeful Microsoft will come up with a fix but willing to try something/anything in the interim.
 
been running 24h2 for a months on my work laptop(lenovo), zero issue with wifi. you sure its not an id10-t error? tell him to pick of a usb wifi and try it.
 
been running 24h2 for a months on my work laptop(lenovo), zero issue with wifi. you sure its not an id10-t error? tell him to pick of a usb wifi and try it.
Ha! No, not 100% sure it's not a user error, although the things I've asked him to try he says did not help. When I googled the problem, I came across the 24H2 wifi error that several others have encountered, and their symptoms matched his. It does seem that it's a random thing...some other setting he has (that the others do, too) is just not playing well with the update, while others, like you, have no issue whatsoever. And my personal laptop has no issue with it, either.

I do see that Lenovo has just issued a new wifi driver that is labeled critical (after having just issued one last week), so I'm hopeful it's addressing this. If it doesn't work, I'll push him toward the adapter.
 
Ask him to try Linux for a day or two, from USB stick. If it's working there without any problems, it's a software issue. Likely WiFi Driver, or Windows itself.
If even on Linux it causes problems, it's probably the hardware or Access Point causing this.
 
Ask him to try Linux for a day or two, from USB stick. If it's working there without any problems, it's a software issue. Likely WiFi Driver, or Windows itself.
If even on Linux it causes problems, it's probably the hardware or Access Point causing this.
Appreciate the thought. I'll mention it to him, but he's at the frustration point right now and only wants it fixed, without more troubleshooting. He will try the new Lenovo driver today, and based on what happens there will consider next steps, but the USB wifi adapter might well be the next trial.
 
There is most likely some legitimacy to this... seems 24H2 ..been various reports of same issues.. 24H2 isn't exactly stable across the board..
My son's desktop will do the same random stuff...loses wifi connection... it was fresh install , with latest drivers, etc... no issues with Windows 10. Simple reboot resolves it, but its annoying to say the least.

To come out and state ID10T issue is just a cheap defense and shilling of the garbage that 24H2 is.
 
There is most likely some legitimacy to this... seems 24H2 ..been various reports of same issues.. 24H2 isn't exactly stable across the board..
My son's desktop will do the same random stuff...loses wifi connection... it was fresh install , with latest drivers, etc... no issues with Windows 10. Simple reboot resolves it, but its annoying to say the least.

To come out and state ID10T issue is just a cheap defense and shilling of the garbage that 24H2 is.
i did not state it was, i asked if it was possible. if you want to "call people out" use fucking names instead of pussy-footing around... jlbenedict .
 
There is most likely some legitimacy to this... seems 24H2 ..been various reports of same issues.. 24H2 isn't exactly stable across the board..
My son's desktop will do the same random stuff...loses wifi connection... it was fresh install , with latest drivers, etc... no issues with Windows 10. Simple reboot resolves it, but its annoying to say the least.

To come out and state ID10T issue is just a cheap defense and shilling of the garbage that 24H2 is.
I agree, 24H2 has been a disaster. Lots of people are having issues with it. I have been postponing updates to avoid the desktop weirdness and performance issues.
 
oh look, i got an email about 24h2 yesterday, notice anything important?
1740254854519.png
 
oh look, i got an email about 24h2 yesterday, notice anything important?
View attachment 712413
There are 4 insider channels: Release Preview, Beta, Dev, and Canary. Until recently, the "Beta" insider channel was still being used to test insider Beta versions of 23H2, and the "Dev" insider channel was being used to test Beta versions of 24H2. That announcement was simply in reference to the fact that they finally started using the "Beta" insider channel to actually test beta versions of 24H2 instead of 23H2.

If someone is misinterpreting that announcement as Microsoft saying 24H2 is still in "Beta" or something similar, that's incorrect. There are always future versions being tested, as that is what the insider channels are for. 24H2 builds in the Beta and Dev channels currently use the version number 26120 (as opposed to 26100) specifically to differentiate themselves.
 
There are 4 insider channels: Release Preview, Beta, Dev, and Canary. Until recently, the "Beta" insider channel was still being used to test insider Beta versions of 23H2, and the "Dev" insider channel was being used to test Beta versions of 24H2. That announcement was simply in reference to the fact that they finally started using the "Beta" insider channel to actually test beta versions of 24H2 instead of 23H2.

If someone is misinterpreting that announcement as Microsoft saying 24H2 is still in "Beta" or something similar, that's incorrect. There are always future versions being tested, as that is what the insider channels are for. 24H2 builds in the Beta and Dev channels currently use the version number 26120 (as opposed to 26100) specifically to differentiate themselves.
yeah i may be misunderstanding, used to using insiders etc..
 
I wondered if maybe his wifi card isn't on the fritz...although I doubt it...and I wondered if buying and switching to a wifi adapter and disabling his Intel wifi card would work. But if it's the windows update causing the issue, I guess he'd have the same problem?

Neither of us are network savvy. If anyone has any thoughts on what he could do, it would be very appreciated.

Last night, I upgraded to Windows 11 24H2, and after the update, I lost access to a network drive that I can still reach from another PC that hasn't been updated.
When I try to connect through File Explorer, I get the following error:
"Windows cannot access \MYDRIVE. Check the spelling of the name. Error code: 0x80070035."
If I try to map the drive via command prompt with:
net use w: \\MYDRIVE\folder /p:yes
I get a message saying the password is invalid. When I enter my credentials as prompted, the error message I receive is:
"System error 1272 has occurred. You can't access this shared folder because your organization's security policies block unauthenticated guest access. These policies help protect your PC from unsafe or malicious devices on the network."
Does anyone have any idea how to resolve this?
 
Last night, I upgraded to Windows 11 24H2, and after the update, I lost access to a network drive that I can still reach from another PC that hasn't been updated.
When I try to connect through File Explorer, I get the following error:
"Windows cannot access \MYDRIVE. Check the spelling of the name. Error code: 0x80070035."
If I try to map the drive via command prompt with:
net use w: \\MYDRIVE\folder /p:yes
I get a message saying the password is invalid. When I enter my credentials as prompted, the error message I receive is:
"System error 1272 has occurred. You can't access this shared folder because your organization's security policies block unauthenticated guest access. These policies help protect your PC from unsafe or malicious devices on the network."
Does anyone have any idea how to resolve this?
reboot everything. then if it still doesnt work try adjusting the encryption levels, or turn off the pw requirement, maybe.
 
