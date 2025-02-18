Update 24H2 causing laptop wifi disconnects; help needed

College student family member has been having frequent laptop wifi disconnect issues the past month or two. It connects, disconnects, and he can't get it back. He has had to reboot multiple times, reinstalled drivers, tried the Lenovo driver and the Intel driver. He will sometimes get it back after 2 hours of this, maybe he'll keep it for a few hours, even a few days, and then it's lost again.



He has been through the various troubleshooting steps, with no improvement. I wondered about power management issues, but he does not have a power management tab in his wifi properties; and, again, this laptop's wifi connection has been working fine for the last year and a half.



I found articles online about the windows 24H2 update causing this on laptops (not desktops) but can find no solution other than go back to 23H2 and disable future updates, which is worrisome in and of itself and doesn't seem a viable long-term fix. This issue also doesn't seem to affect everyone, so I wonder if any fix is forthcoming. While it has been said that a wired connection would work, I'm not sure if his laptop has a LAN port and/or his college dorm room has the ability to connect via ethernet.



I wondered if maybe his wifi card isn't on the fritz...although I doubt it...and I wondered if buying and switching to a wifi adapter and disabling his Intel wifi card would work. But if it's the windows update causing the issue, I guess he'd have the same problem?



Neither of us are network savvy. If anyone has any thoughts on what he could do, it would be very appreciated.