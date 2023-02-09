Upcoming Galaxy S24 Will Have a Better Chipset Compared to Apple A16 Multi-Bionic

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
8,390
Samsung Galaxy S24 coming for Apple's next iPhone

"These are what appear to be the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3’s single-core and multi-core test results of Geekbench 5
These improvements suggest that Qualcomm may have sampled the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 on TSMC’s 3nm process, but it is not confirmed if mass production will happen on the same technology. Qualcomm was earlier said to be unsure if it wants to use TSMC’s 3nm node due to rising wafer prices, but assuming Samsung’s own 3nm GAA process fails to deliver promising results, the San Diego firm will have little choice in the matter.

The A17 Bionic launching later this year might prioritize battery life over performance, so there is a high chance that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 ends up taking the crown from Apple’s A-series lineup, but as we have said before, treat this leak with a pinch of salt. There is no telling what other roadblocks Qualcomm could face when additional tests are done, but as far as a first impression goes, we are pleased to see some competition in this space."

Snapdragon-8-Gen-3.jpg


Source: https://www.gizmochina.com/2023/02/08/upcoming-galaxy-s24-will-have-a-better-chipset/
 
L

Lakados

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Feb 3, 2014
Messages
6,984
erek said:
Samsung Galaxy S24 coming for Apple's next iPhone

"These are what appear to be the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3’s single-core and multi-core test results of Geekbench 5
These improvements suggest that Qualcomm may have sampled the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 on TSMC’s 3nm process, but it is not confirmed if mass production will happen on the same technology. Qualcomm was earlier said to be unsure if it wants to use TSMC’s 3nm node due to rising wafer prices, but assuming Samsung’s own 3nm GAA process fails to deliver promising results, the San Diego firm will have little choice in the matter.

The A17 Bionic launching later this year might prioritize battery life over performance, so there is a high chance that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 ends up taking the crown from Apple’s A-series lineup, but as we have said before, treat this leak with a pinch of salt. There is no telling what other roadblocks Qualcomm could face when additional tests are done, but as far as a first impression goes, we are pleased to see some competition in this space."

View attachment 547630

Source: https://www.gizmochina.com/2023/02/08/upcoming-galaxy-s24-will-have-a-better-chipset/
Click to expand...
Maybe but the gen 3 isn’t shipping until 2024, so Apple has plenty of time to respond.
 
  • Like
Reactions: erek
like this
L

Lakados

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Feb 3, 2014
Messages
6,984
Realistically once the phones powered by these chips hit the market were going to be reading about the A17x and A18 leaks.

My biggest worry here is this more or less confirms that neither Intel nor Samsung is managing to keep pace with TSMC and I fear what that does to future pricing.
 
  • Like
Reactions: erek
like this
U

UnknownSouljer

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Sep 24, 2001
Messages
7,689
Competition is great, but Qualcomm and Samsung have been behind A series chips by a factor of at least 2 for half a decade+. Color me skeptical.
I don't have a doubt they can reach parity, but I find it unlikely in one move. Plus as has already been noted, it's a moving target. 2024 means "at least" 2 more Apple chips.
We also know that A15 wasn't the chip Apple wanted because of the silicon shortage and issues with TSMC process they actually didn't create the upgrade that was intended. Backporting is something that isn't easy to do either when facing deadlines and supply lines as long and precise as Apple's. I say all that to say, it's very likely that this September we're going to have a 2 gen increase from Apple (last years plus this years), and then another generations worth in 2024. They have their work cut out for them.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top