Upcoming Galaxy S24 Will Have a Better Chipset Compared to Apple A16 Multi-Bionic

Samsung Galaxy S24 coming for Apple's next iPhone
"These are what appear to be the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3’s single-core and multi-core test results of Geekbench 5
These improvements suggest that Qualcomm may have sampled the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 on TSMC’s 3nm process, but it is not confirmed if mass production will happen on the same technology. Qualcomm was earlier said to be unsure if it wants to use TSMC’s 3nm node due to rising wafer prices, but assuming Samsung’s own 3nm GAA process fails to deliver promising results, the San Diego firm will have little choice in the matter.
The A17 Bionic launching later this year might prioritize battery life over performance, so there is a high chance that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 ends up taking the crown from Apple’s A-series lineup, but as we have said before, treat this leak with a pinch of salt. There is no telling what other roadblocks Qualcomm could face when additional tests are done, but as far as a first impression goes, we are pleased to see some competition in this space."
Source: https://www.gizmochina.com/2023/02/08/upcoming-galaxy-s24-will-have-a-better-chipset/
