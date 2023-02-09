Upcoming Galaxy S24 Will Have a Better Chipset Compared to Apple A16 Multi-Bionic

Competition is great, but Qualcomm and Samsung have been behind A series chips by a factor of at least 2 for half a decade+. Color me skeptical.

I don't have a doubt they can reach parity, but I find it unlikely in one move. Plus as has already been noted, it's a moving target. 2024 means "at least" 2 more Apple chips.

We also know that A15 wasn't the chip Apple wanted because of the silicon shortage and issues with TSMC process they actually didn't create the upgrade that was intended. Backporting is something that isn't easy to do either when facing deadlines and supply lines as long and precise as Apple's. I say all that to say, it's very likely that this September we're going to have a 2 gen increase from Apple (last years plus this years), and then another generations worth in 2024. They have their work cut out for them.