Up-to-date radiator comparisons? (View 71 build)

Hi guys, I have 2x white XSPC AX360 ready to go into my new View 71 case but I decided to go with a black PC case instead so I am going to either attempt to exchange or sell them. I was going to swap them for EK Coolstream XE360 radiators but I was wondering if there is any up-to-date comparisons as im conscious the XE360 has been out for about 3-4 years now and I want to make sure I am spending my money wisely..? (Well as wisely as you can when watercooling a PC anyway!) Feature wise I like the EK radiators because they've got ports on the front and back which can be useful for filling or draining a loop, are there any good crossflow radiators for medium fan speeds?