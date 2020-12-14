Unwanted Folders show up on Desktop but not in Desktop Folder Windows 10

I am having a strange problem. 5 folders, including Program Files and Program Files (x86), are showing up on the desktop. These are the only 5 folders stored on the hard drive labeled E:. In other words, these are all the folders contained on my data drive (non-system drive). They are not shown as shortcuts to the folders but rather appear just like the normal folders. How can I remove these from the desktop without deleting the actual files? Also strange is that when I open the desktop folder with file explorer it says this folder is empty.