Unusual/Unique problem in BIOS. Ryzen 5 7600, Gigabyte B650M Gaming A AX, Corsair DDR5 5200, Gigabyte Eagle 6700XT.

Hi All,
Feb 6th I upgraded to AM5.
Ryzen 5 7600, some deelcool cooler, Gigabyte B650M Gaming A AX (latest BIOS), 16GB Corsair DDR5 5200. Old Components: PSU: Corsair RM650. GPU: Nvidia 1650Super. Display : Acer EB321HQUD (60hz)
March 6th I installed the new Gigabyte Eagle 6700xt. To avoid dealing with those known AMD driver issues I installed new windows 11 anyway to avoid troubleshooting that might be needed later.
Long story short, everything works fine but the BIOS flickers like crazy when I use the 6700xt. I reseated the gpu twice, changed cables, DP ports, DP to HDMI, rolled back BIOS nothing worked.
Windows boots fine, ran some furmark benches all good. BIOS works fine If I remove the 6700xt, BIOS is good on APU just like it was on 1650Super. Games running fine too.

I have 1 memory stick on B2, did not change that, no clue if that will make a difference.



Any help would be great.
TIA.
 
Extremely [H]
check for a bios update for the gpu. it looks like the vram is running too low of a voltage to be 100% stable, an update might fix it.
 
