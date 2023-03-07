Unusual/Unique problem in BIOS. AMD 7600, Gigabyte B650M Gaming A AX, Corsair DDR5 5200, AMD 7600XT.

Hi All,

Feb 6th I upgraded to AM5.

Ryzen 5 7600, some deelcool cooler, Gigabyte B650M Gaming A AX (latest BIOS), 16GB Corsair DDR5 5200. Old Components: PSU: Corsair RM650. GPU: Nvidia 1650Super. Display : Acer EB321HQUD (60hz)

March 6th I installed the new Gigabyte Eagle 6700xt. To avoid dealing with those known AMD driver issues I installed new windows 11 anyway to avoid troubleshooting that might be needed later.

Long story short, everything works fine but the BIOS flickers like crazy when I use the 6700xt. I changed cables, DP ports, DP to HDMI, rolled back BIOS nothing worked.

Windows boots fine, ran some furmark benches all good. BIOS works fine If I remove the 6700xt, BIOS is good on APU just like it was on 1650Super. Games running fine too.



I have 1 memory stick on B2, did not change that, no clue if that will make a difference.







Any help would be great.

TIA.