Unusual problem Samsung Odysey G8 34" Oled

I recently bought this monitor and I'm experiencing an unusual problem, both in Ubuntu and Win10.



The problems is that my whole screen moves, like a couple of pixels to the right, once every 10min or so. Sometimes it moves to the left, or upwards, or downwards, or to the right, just a couple of pixels, it's small but noticeable.

Are you familiar with this kind of problem?



I use the native res 3440x1440

It happened with my old RTX 2080 Super, and with my new RTX 4090.

I'm using the DP cable that came with the monitor (Could be the cable, will buy another one)

With the out of the box and the lastest firmware the problem happens



Should I RMA the monitor?