Unsure what to buy for new build- 7800x3D or 7xxxx Microcenter bundle?

Currently have a 5820k@4.3GHz w/2080Ti and 4k/144Hz display. It’s time for a new build- I was going to go 7800x3D but the MS bundles are so affordable and I have to buy new everything (except Power Supply), so I’m not sure what to buy.
I don’t plant on upgrading my GPU right now (can’t really afford it and don’t want to pay the exorbitant prices for a new one). Would the MS 7700x bundle be a better choice for me as I’d save a lot more money or is it better to buy a 7800x? Most of my gaming on my 2080Ti is at 4k/144Hz and VRR even though I know it’s pushing it for the newest titles. Would the 7809x3D even matter for 4k gaming, especially with an older card like the 2080Ti?
