Unstoppable Stalkers in Survival Horror Games

Tribute to the most persistent, dangerous, unstoppable and charismatic enemies of Survival Horror games. Here you'll meet (or re-meet) a selection of the characters who have given you a bad time in horror video games.There are a few more to come, I didn't have time for more, but I hope to give them the video they deserve in a second part, in the future.In order of appearance:(Resident Evil 3),(Deadly Premonition),(Clock Tower),(The Evil Within),(Amnesia),(Haunting Ground),(Outlast 2),(Remothered),(Silent Hill 2),(Alien Isolation),(NightCry),(Bendy and the Ink Machine),(Resident Evil 2),(F.E.A.R.),(Silent Hill Downpour),(Fatal Frame 5),(Resident Evil 7) and(Outlast)