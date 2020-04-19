Unstoppable Stalkers in Survival Horror Games

Tribute to the most persistent, dangerous, unstoppable and charismatic enemies of Survival Horror games. Here you'll meet (or re-meet) a selection of the characters who have given you a bad time in horror video games.
There are a few more to come, I didn't have time for more, but I hope to give them the video they deserve in a second part, in the future.
In order of appearance: Nemesis (Resident Evil 3), Raincoat Killer (Deadly Premonition), Scissorman (Clock Tower), The Keeper (The Evil Within), Servant Grunt (Amnesia), Debilitas (Haunting Ground), Martha (Outlast 2), Red Nun (Remothered), Pyramid Head (Silent Hill 2), Xenomorph (Alien Isolation), Scissorwalker (NightCry), Ink Demon (Bendy and the Ink Machine), Mr. X (Resident Evil 2), Alma (F.E.A.R.), Bogeyman (Silent Hill Downpour), Ouse (Fatal Frame 5), Jack Baker (Resident Evil 7) and Chris Walker (Outlast)
