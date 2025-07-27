  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Unreleased AMD Radeon "RX 7950 XTX" Prototype Surfaces Online

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
2FA
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
13,054
chonker

1753575340979.png


"Attempts to trace serial labels in public component databases yielded no matches, reinforcing the theory that it was a one-off engineering sample. No PCB accompanied the cooler, preventing any live demonstrations or performance benchmarks. There have long been whispers about an AMD halo card, whether an RX 7950 XTX or even a dual-GPU RX 7990 XTX, to bridge the performance gap between NVIDIA's 80-class and 90-class offerings. The emergence of this monolithic cooler implies that AMD once considered a fully unlocked Navi 31 silicon pushed to higher clock speeds or paired with faster GDDR6/GDDR6X memory. The project may have been shelved due to soaring production costs, unwieldy thermal envelopes, or a strategic decision to focus on energy efficiency and value-oriented designs. Whatever the reason for its cancellation, this orphaned cooler now stands as a relic of AMD's road not taken, offering a glimpse into the company's highest ambitions before it chose a less aggressive path for its RDNA 3 lineup."

Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/339216/unreleased-amd-radeon-rx-7950-xtx-prototype-surfaces-online
 
