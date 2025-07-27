erek
"Attempts to trace serial labels in public component databases yielded no matches, reinforcing the theory that it was a one-off engineering sample. No PCB accompanied the cooler, preventing any live demonstrations or performance benchmarks. There have long been whispers about an AMD halo card, whether an RX 7950 XTX or even a dual-GPU RX 7990 XTX, to bridge the performance gap between NVIDIA's 80-class and 90-class offerings. The emergence of this monolithic cooler implies that AMD once considered a fully unlocked Navi 31 silicon pushed to higher clock speeds or paired with faster GDDR6/GDDR6X memory. The project may have been shelved due to soaring production costs, unwieldy thermal envelopes, or a strategic decision to focus on energy efficiency and value-oriented designs. Whatever the reason for its cancellation, this orphaned cooler now stands as a relic of AMD's road not taken, offering a glimpse into the company's highest ambitions before it chose a less aggressive path for its RDNA 3 lineup."
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/339216/unreleased-amd-radeon-rx-7950-xtx-prototype-surfaces-online
