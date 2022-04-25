Unreal games deal pack = $3.09

Susquehannock

CD Keys - Unreal game pack = $3.09

>> https://www.cdkeys.com/unreal-deal-pack-pc-steam

Same deal pack is normally $39.99 on Steam.


pack.png


For me it was worth it just for UT3 black edition. Normally $20 on Steam. Playing right now.
 
Last edited:
Unreal Gold still stands on its own for me as one of the best shooters of the 90s. and there was stiff competition then.
 
Pretty sure I got this same pack years ago for $5 or less. I like to fire up UT99 and 2004 occasionally to get my nostalgia hit and see how active the servers are and am always disappointed there's no vanilla game servers anymore. They're all running a bunch of crazy mods that I don't care for.
 
jlbenedict

Original Unreal back when it first released was one of the first games I had ever played from start to finish. If you had Aureal 3d audio card, the sound was amazing in it's time. I recall having a few "jump scare" moments during this game.
 
bananas1

There is a certain enjoyment from playing on dedicated servers outside of matchmaking and a perfectly curated beginner experience. Totally worth $3 for some of the best games ever on PC
 
GoldenTiger

Been a long time since I played and have no idea where my originals are... So in for one!
 
Noice! I still have UT4 on disks :LOL: I got UT4 on GOG

Good lookin' out OP!
 
jmilcher

Came in to see comments about grey market keys yada yada yada yada

Didn’t see that. Because they are old school games people here like? Because they are not a M$ product? Who knows.

Left with keys. Thanks for the post!
 
Youn said:
lol I think you're thinking UT2004... Unreal Tournament 4 is really just the current version, or reboot maybe, available for free at Epic. It was basically abandoned because of Fortnite
Ahh you're right; UT2k4 :LOL:
 
GoldenTiger

jmilcher said:
Came in to see comments about grey market keys yada yada yada yada

Didn't see that. Because they are old school games people here like? Because they are not a M$ product? Who knows.

Left with keys. Thanks for the post!
Cdkeys isn't black market like g2a, enuba, and kinguin, hence the lack of complaints. Cdkeys may be from other regions, but they're all legit. Not "not for resale" or volume licenses, keygenned, stolen, etc.
 
Anyone else here having trouble with the UT3 black edition? Acts like a new install every time. Have to re-enter key code, set up online profile, and all my custom settings. All the other UT games are fine.
 
Hmm, I just installed it, but haven't checked if they run normally. Will check it when I get back home.
 
