Unreal Engine 5 Revealed! Running real time on Playstation 5

socK said: Yeah Quixel is free for Unreal devs. It's pretty insane.



I imagine any AAA dev just eats the cost to use them but it's a crazy deal.



Plus this is just an outright game changer if it works as well as it seems here with no strings attached. Just "fuck it" and throw whatever the fuck you want at the engine geometry wise? There's gotta be some catches here and there, but still, this is pretty bonkers. Click to expand...

I know, I wonder if it’s using some sort of AI to remap the polygons, but a lot of man power is traditionally put into looking over and “optimizing” meshes and textures, if they have a tool that does the bulk of that work that is a game changer for developers. I was not expecting unreal to launch a new engine not at all I thought 4 was fantastic and the community around it really strong, improvements to 4 yeah but not a 5.... I’m going to spend too much time today thinking about this....I just learned of Unreal’s mega scans library...This is a lot of awesome.