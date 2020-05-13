Unreal Engine 5 Revealed! Running real time on Playstation 5

Pretty sure we're about to go back to physical game distribution except they're just going to ship you a fucking hard drive

Sweet Jesus

Hope this continues to follow the extremely open nature of UE4.
 
Eivind68

socK said:
Pretty sure we're about to go back to physical game distribution except they're just going to ship you a fucking hard drive

Sweet Jesus

Hope this continues to follow the extremely open nature of UE4.
All UE5 games will be exclusive to the new Epic Gamestream store.
 
Auer

Looked great in 4K. Major Tombraider vibes in the beginning of the Demo :)
 
Lakados

My mind is blown.... If what they say about how their new stuff handles art imports they just saved any dev company using this a lot of money. A lot of companies are going to have to seriously step up their game or just stop using their in-house engines as a result.
 
socK

Lakados said:
My mind is blown.... If what they say about how their new stuff handles art imports they just saved any dev company using this a lot of money. A lot of companies are going to have to seriously step up their game or just stop using their in-house engines as a result.
Yeah Quixel is free for Unreal devs. It's pretty insane.

I imagine any AAA dev just eats the cost to use them but it's a crazy deal.

Plus this is just an outright game changer if it works as well as it seems here with no strings attached. Just "fuck it" and throw whatever the fuck you want at the engine geometry wise? There's gotta be some catches here and there, but still, this is pretty bonkers.
 
nguyen704

nguyen704

I think this engine will also be a huge step forward for future PC games to be developed with faster storage in mind, i.e NVMe drives.
 
Aurelius

The main catch, as was suggested earlier, is storage. People grouse about 100GB games today, but using movie-quality 3D models and textures for everything? The increase won't be as big as feared, especially since you can use very dense compression on the PS5 and Xbox Series X, but don't be surprised if you're installing 200GB-plus games. I would definitely recommend getting the largest storage option available when these consoles ship.
 
bizzmeister

bizzmeister

WOW, that looked incredible. Can’t wait to see what the near future holds for us with the Xbox Series X / PS5 / and latest PC titles
 
Lakados

socK said:
Yeah Quixel is free for Unreal devs. It's pretty insane.

I imagine any AAA dev just eats the cost to use them but it's a crazy deal.

Plus this is just an outright game changer if it works as well as it seems here with no strings attached. Just "fuck it" and throw whatever the fuck you want at the engine geometry wise? There's gotta be some catches here and there, but still, this is pretty bonkers.
I know, I wonder if it’s using some sort of AI to remap the polygons, but a lot of man power is traditionally put into looking over and “optimizing” meshes and textures, if they have a tool that does the bulk of that work that is a game changer for developers. I was not expecting unreal to launch a new engine not at all I thought 4 was fantastic and the community around it really strong, improvements to 4 yeah but not a 5.... I’m going to spend too much time today thinking about this....

I just learned of Unreal’s mega scans library...
https://quixel.com/megascans
This is a lot of awesome.
 
Gideon

Gideon

Seems like the console was having no problems playing that at all and it looked quite nice. Just not sure how real I want my games to feel tho.
 
socK

Lakados said:
If your onscreen death isn’t giving you PTSD the. It isn’t real enough.
I only feel truly immersed when content is vivid to the point that I'm walking away drained and covered in at least 2-3 separate bodily fluids.
 
