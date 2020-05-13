Unreal Engine 5 Revealed! Running real time on Playstation 5

nguyen704
Now, that was epic! Can't wait for what's to come in 2021 on this new engine.
All UE5 games will be exclusive to the new Epic Gamestream store.Pretty sure we're about to go back to physical game distribution except they're just going to ship you a fucking hard drive
Sweet Jesus
Hope this continues to follow the extremely open nature of UE4.
Yeah Quixel is free for Unreal devs. It's pretty insane.My mind is blown.... If what they say about how their new stuff handles art imports they just saved any dev company using this a lot of money. A lot of companies are going to have to seriously step up their game or just stop using their in-house engines as a result.
I know, I wonder if it’s using some sort of AI to remap the polygons, but a lot of man power is traditionally put into looking over and “optimizing” meshes and textures, if they have a tool that does the bulk of that work that is a game changer for developers. I was not expecting unreal to launch a new engine not at all I thought 4 was fantastic and the community around it really strong, improvements to 4 yeah but not a 5.... I’m going to spend too much time today thinking about this....Yeah Quixel is free for Unreal devs. It's pretty insane.
I imagine any AAA dev just eats the cost to use them but it's a crazy deal.
Plus this is just an outright game changer if it works as well as it seems here with no strings attached. Just "fuck it" and throw whatever the fuck you want at the engine geometry wise? There's gotta be some catches here and there, but still, this is pretty bonkers.
If your onscreen death isn’t giving you PTSD the. It isn’t real enough.Seems like the console was having no problems playing that at all and it looked quite nice. Just not sure how real I want my games to feel tho.
I only feel truly immersed when content is vivid to the point that I'm walking away drained and covered in at least 2-3 separate bodily fluids.If your onscreen death isn’t giving you PTSD the. It isn’t real enough.