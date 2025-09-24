  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Unreal Engine 5.7 Preview Brings Procedural Content Generation to Production

“Many game developers have expressed concerns about system performance, and UE 5.7 aims to address these issues. With careful GPU generation and game thread performance tuning, PCG is now nearly twice as fast compared to the preview version in UE 5.5. Additionally, if you recall, UE 5.6 introduced improvements like up to 35% higher FPS throughputcompared to the older version 5.4. UE 5.7 continues this trend of performance enhancement, now specifically focusing on PCG. Additionally, other features have progressed: Nanite Foliage rendering paths have moved to an experimental state, MegaLights directional and particle lighting have advanced to beta, and substrate materials are now fully production-ready. There is a public Unreal Engine 5.7 roadmap, which shows what features will be coming to the stable build, and you can check it out here.”

Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/341295/...s-procedural-content-generation-to-production
 
