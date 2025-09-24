Unreal Engine 5.7 Preview Brings Procedural Content Generation to Production

erek
[H]F Junkie
2FA
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 13,520
“Many game developers have expressed concerns about system performance, and UE 5.7 aims to address these issues. With careful GPU generation and game thread performance tuning, PCG is now nearly twice as fast compared to the preview version in UE 5.5. Additionally, if you recall, UE 5.6 introduced improvements like up to 35% higher FPS throughputcompared to the older version 5.4. UE 5.7 continues this trend of performance enhancement, now specifically focusing on PCG. Additionally, other features have progressed: Nanite Foliage rendering paths have moved to an experimental state, MegaLights directional and particle lighting have advanced to beta, and substrate materials are now fully production-ready. There is a public Unreal Engine 5.7 roadmap, which shows what features will be coming to the stable build, and you can check it out here.”
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/341295/...s-procedural-content-generation-to-production
