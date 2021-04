Nasgul said: I have the same issue, except my video card logo goes off, then I restart the system and it shows again. Except it's an ASUS card and I'm not using AURA but ICUE, and the rest of the Corsair RGB works fine regardless of what I plug.

.

It probably disconnects, but just right now, the video card RGB logo was off, I started ICUE and no card was found, closed ICUE and now the card lit again 2 seconds after closing ICUE. Must be an evil PC ghost. Gonna have to do an exorcism on this thing here soon. Click to expand...

It does it even with other USB devices that are non-wifi. As long as teh USB device is active (headset, etc) it will do it. If it is just a cale, it won't. It happens when Windows 10 initializeDid you ever figure it out? I've since tested and it does it when any USB device is plugged in or unplugged. If I plug in a cable it won't do it. I've also figured out that there is a delay, which coincides with Windows loading and unloading the device when plugged in or unplugged. It doesn't matter if it is WiFi or not. It's driving me nuts. I'll load a device tongiht and then unload it in device manger--then unplug it and see if I get the blink or not.