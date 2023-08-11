Unmanaged Switches/Entry Level Managed Switches for RT2600ac?

I find myself needing at least another 2-4 ethernet ports into my router, and I'm resigned to the fact I need to buy a switch. At least there are still open power outlets on the UPS...
Right now, I think I'd be fine with an unmanaged switch, though if I had a managed switch I would certainly take the time to learn how to use it to increase network security. OTOH, My understanding is they are MUCH more expensive.
Does anyone recommend a particular brand/model of unmanaged switch? My immediate thought was Netgear, but their product line is about as confusing as their website.
Right now, I think I'd be fine with an unmanaged switch, though if I had a managed switch I would certainly take the time to learn how to use it to increase network security. OTOH, My understanding is they are MUCH more expensive.
Does anyone recommend a particular brand/model of unmanaged switch? My immediate thought was Netgear, but their product line is about as confusing as their website.