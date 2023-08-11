Unmanaged Switches/Entry Level Managed Switches for RT2600ac?

C

Cyman1903

n00b
Joined
Aug 8, 2023
Messages
1
I find myself needing at least another 2-4 ethernet ports into my router, and I'm resigned to the fact I need to buy a switch. At least there are still open power outlets on the UPS...
Right now, I think I'd be fine with an unmanaged switch, though if I had a managed switch I would certainly take the time to learn how to use it to increase network security. OTOH, My understanding is they are MUCH more expensive.
Does anyone recommend a particular brand/model of unmanaged switch? My immediate thought was Netgear, but their product line is about as confusing as their website.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top