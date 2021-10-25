Unmanaged switch and pfSense

Theoretical scenario: let's say I have 16 4K cameras connected to a 16 port PoE unmanaged 10/100 switch connected to a port on the NVR capable of GB transmission.



I have a pfSense box with two NICs. Both are being used and can connect to the internet.



1. would I need a switch with at least one GB connection for the NVR? I figure with that much data going across the connection between the switch and NVR, the connection would have to be GB?

2. could I enable VLANs on one of the pfSense NICs to create a separate network to block all traffic to internet? Trying to prevent cameras from reaching the internet. This will allow me to manage via http/https but won't let the cameras talk out.