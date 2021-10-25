Unmanaged switch and pfSense

A

amrogers3

Gawd
Joined
Nov 7, 2010
Messages
590
Theoretical scenario: let's say I have 16 4K cameras connected to a 16 port PoE unmanaged 10/100 switch connected to a port on the NVR capable of GB transmission.

I have a pfSense box with two NICs. Both are being used and can connect to the internet.

1. would I need a switch with at least one GB connection for the NVR? I figure with that much data going across the connection between the switch and NVR, the connection would have to be GB?
2. could I enable VLANs on one of the pfSense NICs to create a separate network to block all traffic to internet? Trying to prevent cameras from reaching the internet. This will allow me to manage via http/https but won't let the cameras talk out.
 

Attachments

  • Screen Shot 2021-10-25 at 6.36.09 PM.png
    Screen Shot 2021-10-25 at 6.36.09 PM.png
    64.5 KB · Views: 0
B

BlueLineSwinger

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Dec 1, 2011
Messages
1,054
  1. Maybe? Are all 16 cameras going to be recording simultaneously? If so then yeah, a better switch is probably going to be needed. Not only for gigabit ethernet to the NVR, but simply because the buffers/caches on an old 100 Mb switch may not be able to keep up. If only a small number are actually recording at any given time you might be OK. I'd check the specs of the cameras and NVR and see what the manufacturer has to say.
  2. An unmanaged switch has no concept of VLANs, so enabling them on the router's link to it will probably do nothing but cause headaches. If you can get a managed switch with VLAN support it would be a good idea to segment off the cameras. Alternately, if you can add another LAN NIC to the router you can simply get a second switch for any network devices that do require Internet access.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top