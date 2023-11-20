unlocked Z fold 5 512gb

Unlocked 512gb Z fold 5, icy blue in color and in great condition. $750
Inner screen has been replaced via ibreakufix though samsung.
Will include a Samsung Galaxy watch 6 40mm for $100 more.
Both have had screen protectors on them since new. Going back to apple... Heatware is xjustmex21.
