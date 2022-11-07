unlimited budget server/workstation, EPYC 9174F?

I'm going to build a workstation, mostly for programming, that also does some server tasks (NAS, software builds). The budget is effectively unlimited, though I don't want to spend needlessly.

Looking around, I see AMD Genoa is out soon. What do you think of using the EPYC 9174F for a workstation/HEDT? Using ECC RAM sounds nice, as more stability than I usually get from my builds would be appreciated.
 
If you only need a 16 core CPU, it doesn't seem like Epyc would be the way to go. ECC ram is available for Intel on the W680 platform and I believe AM5 supports it as well.
 
EPYC having the latest tech brings other benefits though, doesn't it? 256MB L3 cache, 6nm, other things?

Seems that it's still unknown whether AM5 will support ECC. I'm not stuck with AMD, using Intel would be OK.
 
