unlimited budget server/workstation, EPYC 9174F?

I'm going to build a workstation, mostly for programming, that also does some server tasks (NAS, software builds). The budget is effectively unlimited, though I don't want to spend needlessly.



Looking around, I see AMD Genoa is out soon. What do you think of using the EPYC 9174F for a workstation/HEDT? Using ECC RAM sounds nice, as more stability than I usually get from my builds would be appreciated.