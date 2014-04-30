Universim Kickstarter

Ooo!

I like the concept and the art direction. Looks like a game I'll probably kickstart as well.
 
I don't really care for this trend of $30+ for alpha access, but the game looks promising. Graphically it looks almost identical to Planetary Annihilation, which is a bit...odd.
 
Yea. The graphics are more stylized than PA, and it seems to indicate a biogenesis->spacetravel timespan, as opposed to just interplanetary war. If the Planet-building is as important as the war, I will be very interested. Not sure i want to KS it though. I Kicjstarted Shadowrun and Mighty No 9, and I'm not sure this has the same dev chops.
 
Oh, man. I forgot about this 100%.
Props on the devs for delivering.
 
