UnitedHealth issues breach notification on Change Healthcare hack

“Change Healthcare processes about half of all U.S. medical claims.
The Feb. 21 hack on the technology unit of the largest U.S. health insurer was carried out by Russian ransomware gang BlackCat, UnitedHealth CEO Andrew Witty said in May testimony to the Senate Committee on Finance. In exchange for patient data, UnitedHealth paid the group $22 million in Bitcoin, Witty said.
Source: https://finance.yahoo.com/news/unitedhealth-issues-breach-notification-change-213258016.html