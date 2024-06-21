UnitedHealth issues breach notification on Change Healthcare hack

Zarathustra[H] said: I still say we just physically cut off Russia from the international internet so they can't keep protecting those who do this. They might still do the state sponsored hacking thing, but at least if they do, they will be forced to do so from a jurisdiction with an extradition treaty. Click to expand...

That said, the Internet does work both ways.It is largely credited with why young and more urban people in Russia are more pro-western than older and more rural (lacking internet) Russians are more pro-Putin.Over time, it could result in the democratization and improvement of Russia. So I guess these things need to be balanced against eachother.China - however - can fuck right off. With their "great firewall" none of the positive aspects of being on the internet are getting through. Just the negative stuff. Might as well just cut them off completely.Heck, maybe we could hire the likes of Cloudflare or another organization like them to run some sort of algorithmic filtering at all of the cross-border peering sites going in and out of authoritarian states like Russia to allow the positive traffic that brings people together, and attempt to eliminate suspicious traffic responsible for attacks of various kinds. It wouldn't be 100% effective, but it might help.