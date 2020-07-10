Unique IPs for host and guest in Win10 Hyper-V or VBox?

After dabbling in Hyper-V a bit, I'm planning to setup a simple Win10 VM to use strictly for working from home via RDC. My company runs all our remote traffic through their firewall when connection is established, which I do not like for my personal usage on the machine. So I plan to setup this VM to completely separate my personal OS and the vOS for remoting into my work machine. I'm just a little unclear on how or if I can setup the network connectivity as I want.



As stated, my company runs the RDC traffic through their firewall, but I prefer to keep my personal computer on my VPN as well. There's nothing inherently wrong with using the VPN while remoted into my work machine. It does work. It's just that the VPN speed limitations can sometimes make the RDC sluggish, and I do work that really needs a solid connection. So I want to configure everything so that my host is on VPN but NOT going through the company firewall, while the VM is not on VPN but IS running through my company firewall. I figure in order to do this I will at least need unique IP addresses. At least for the way my VPN server is configured in Merlin, I will need unique IP addresses.



Does this configuration pose any problems? Will I need 2 independent NICs in order to accomplish this task? Can I have 1 system run on the wireless card while the other runs on LAN?



If need be, I could theoretically utilize my laptop for a "second" NIC... Setting up the VM on that instead of my desktop (so not actually a second nic at all). But I'd want to still work at my desktop with the monitors and peripherals, which would mean I'd either need to push all my monitors from my laptops gpu (highly doubt it could handle that) and switch out keyboard and mouse, or I'd need to somehow connect into the VM that's setup on the laptop via my desktop. I don't know enough about VMs to know if the latter is even possible.



And just to clarify, I'm planning to use Win10 Hyper-V or VBox because they're free and don't require installation on bare metal. If one is better than another for my intended use case, please let me know.