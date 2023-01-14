unique bold geeky method to install / upgrade PCIe SSD into older 27" iMac

N

northwoodsf

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jan 20, 2018
Messages
130
On 01/12/2023, I used Cut-Off Tool for the first time to cut a access door on the back of iMac 2013.
It gives direct access to the PCie SSD slot to allow quick installation and removal of the SSD.



I installed a 128gb SSD from Macbook Air 2015 13" into the iMac.
It now dual boots Win11 and MacOS Catalina.
When I come across a 256gb or 512gb SSD later, I can easily swap them.

Do it at your own risk and have fun with it!!
 

Attachments

  • 20230111_102543.jpg
    20230111_102543.jpg
    357.5 KB · Views: 0
  • 20230112_130404.jpg
    20230112_130404.jpg
    318 KB · Views: 0
  • opening.jpg
    opening.jpg
    768.8 KB · Views: 0
